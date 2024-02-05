Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Global Brands, based in Chesterfield, boasts a portfolio that includes VK, Hooch and Franklin & Sons. Global Brands is planning on breaking into over 100 international markets over the next five years. The move comes after growing turnover from £55m to £75m since 2019.

Independent ready-to-drink experts, Global Brands, reveals its continued growth plans, following changes to its senior leadership team structure.

Following Mark James’ decision to step down, Julian Atkins has been appointed as Global Brands’ Managing Director. Shaun Bacon remains Group Finance & Managing Director.

Julian Atkins, Managing Director

Previously holding the role of Commercial Director, Atkins has been with Global Brands for almost 15 years. During this time, he has played a major role in the resurrection and relaunch of premium mixer brand, Franklin & Sons, subsequently turning it into a £14m turnover brand. It has now launched into more premium channels, leading to a foothold in HORECA and wide-ranging distribution across 61 countries.

Most recently, Julian has championed the brand new, innovative ‘be.’ cocktail range, featuring several classic cocktail flavours, suitably served in ready-to-drink 200ml cans.

Other senior appointments include Matt Bulcroft stepping up from On Trade Sales Director to join the main board as Marketing Director, Mike Smith rejoining the business as UK Sales Director and Rebecca Jarvis-Hook taking on a newly crafted role as Head of People & HR.

The changes to the senior leadership team structure reflect Global Brands’ ambitious five-year growth plan, with the recent appointments aiming to further establish the business as the independent drinks experts in the UK, with plans to increase turnover to more than £135m and break into 100 international markets.

Founder and Chairman Steve Perez commented: “I would like to thank Mark James for his outstanding contribution to Global Brands, who has been integral to the company's development and success, since joining in 1993.”

“As Mark transitions to pursue new opportunities, we are delighted to announce the appointment of Julian Atkins as the new Managing Director.

"Julian, a respected, well-known and popular figure in the industry, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to this role. Under his leadership, I am confident that the company will continue to thrive exponentially, to achieve new heights.”

The restructure comes on the back of substantial growth results for Global Brands, with the company increasing its net revenue since 2019, from £55m to £75m, and becoming the largest supplier of canned cocktails to the off-trade category in the UK (Nielsen RTD data 2023).

Julian added: “We have an ambitious 5 year growth strategy, which will see Global Brands expand on its export business and move into new categories within the drinks sector.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Matt, Mike and our broader first class team, to develop our portfolio, through an exciting combination of acquisition, NPD and distribution agreements.”