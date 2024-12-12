Chesterfield-based company revolutionizes tree management across UK cities and towns

Not many people realise the complexity of tree management. We tend to hear about trees only during extreme moments—a majestic oak planted for National Tree Week or a fallen tree causing damage during a storm.

While National Tree Week helps raise awareness, there is a quieter, ongoing effort that often goes unnoticed.

Behind the scenes, tree officers, arborists, and other professionals are working year-round to care for and protect trees. With the scale and complexity of managing trees in both urban and rural areas, how do they keep track of it all? Increasingly, technology is stepping in to help. It’s no longer just about collecting data—it's about using that data to plan for the future and make more informed, proactive decisions.

Right here in Chesterfield, one company has been at the forefront of advancing tree management technology across the UK. For over 35 years, RA Information Systems has developed a unique software solution called Ezytreev. This platform has revolutionised the way councils, parks, and consultancies care for green spaces, streamlining processes, enhancing productivity and enabling better decision-making. Today, trusted by over 160 organisations and 2.6 thousand users, Ezytreev plays a vital role in managing an impressive 3.5 million trees.

Rachel Judge has been with the company for over 25 years: “When I joined RA Information Systems in 1999, most tree management was paper-based. Today, with Ezytreev, every aspect of tree care—from inspections to maintenance is optimised. The technology helps professionals carry out inspections, assess risks, track maintenance needs, making tree management both proactive and strategic. Beyond operational improvements, we can determine the amenity and economic value of individual trees or entire tree stocks, calculate carbon sequestration, forecast future workloads, and justify budgets. Technology has transformed tree management into a proactive, strategic process. The ability to combine environmental stewardship with operational efficiency is one of the most exciting shifts I’ve seen in my career, and I’m proud that Ezytreev has been at the forefront of this evolution. With challenges like ash dieback, we support councils in tracking infected zones, assessing risks, scheduling re-inspections, and allocating resources for mitigation. Data recorded in Ezytreev is actively used to support a strategic, evidence-based approach in the development of management plans and policies.”

But it’s not just tree officers who benefit from this technology. It’s not only about making tree management more efficient; it’s about revaluing trees as environmental assets in achieving climate goals and fostering a shared commitment to sustainability. A significant development has been the launch of ezyPortal—a platform that connects communities with their local tree data. As more councils adopt these platforms, the public now has direct access to important information about local trees. From uncovering species details, to exploring environmental benefits, platforms like ezyPortal are making it easier for residents to connect with and understand the trees in their area. With ezyPortal, people can access a wealth of information showing just how much trees contribute to the health and wellbeing of their community and environment.

National Tree Week reminded us of the importance of trees, but it also highlighted the professionals and technologies that work tirelessly behind the scenes. These efforts are making tree management smarter, more sustainable, and better connected to the needs of our communities. As more councils adopt this technology, and more people engage with it, we move closer to a future where our green spaces are healthier, more resilient, and better equipped to support climate goals for generations to come.