Chesterfield based CMP Legal Shortlisted for Small Business of the Year Award

The Enterprising Women Awards celebrate the achievements of women in business from across the East Midlands, including Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire. The awards aim to recognise and showcase the breadth of female talent across the East Midlands business community.

The Small Business of the Year Award aims to recognise a female business leader who owns or manages an established organisation with less than 50 employees.

Stacey Pocock, Co-Founder of CMP Legal said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted as a Finalist for the Small Business of Year Award at the East Midlands Chamber Enterprising Women Awards 2023.

Stacey Pocock & Anna Cattee - CMP Legal

"As a female business owner, I’m proud of the recognition that our business has received, especially as we’ve only been established for a short period of time. To be nominated is a testament to the hard work and commitment from everyone in the team.”

The winners will be announced at The Enterprising Women Awards 2023 flagship gala dinner on 6th October 2023 at Winstanley House in Leicester.

The awards will be hosted by ITV Weather Presenter Emma Jesson and will feature a three-course meal and entertainment throughout the evening.