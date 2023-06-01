Chesterfield based CMP Legal Launches 'HR Hour' to Support Local Businesses

The ‘HR Hour’ event is free to attend and is aimed at local Business Owners, HR Professionals, Managers, and Accounts Staff. They are designed to keep professionals informed on the latest changes in HR, employment law, and best practices. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals in the region.

The first 'HR Hour' event will take place on Thursday 22nd June 2023 at 9am at CMP Legal's premises located at The Bridge Business Park in Chesterfield. For the first event Lauren Pickard, Employment Director at CMP Legal, will be joined by a guest speaker, Sue Wallis from Sewell Wallis recruitment, and the topic of the month will be 'Benefits and Flexible Working', which will cover the legal side of flexible working including an update in respect of changes, and the positives of flexible working more generally from a recruitment perspective in addition to other benefits.

Lauren Pickard, Employment Director at CMP Legal says: “I have found that the most enjoyable events are informal, informative and engaging. HR Hour ticks all of these boxes and provides a forum for like-minded individuals to share their experiences and build a network of contacts.”

Lauren Pickard, Employment Director at CMP Legal

CMP Legal provide expert advice in the following areas of Employment Law; Contracts of Employment, Director Rights and Obligations, Grievance and Disciplinary Procedures, Redundancy, Settlement Agreements, Defending Employment Tribunal Claims, Holiday Pay and Overtime, and protecting employer interests.