Chesterfield-based business triumphs at national LABC Building Excellence Awards

David Pratt, Building Control Manager at Chesterfield-based DBCP, the leading provider of building control services in Derbyshire and Staffordshire Moorlands, has been named the Public Service Superstar at the LABC Building Excellence Awards.

The largest business-to-business awards in the building control sector, the LABC Building Excellence Awards recognise quality in all types of building projects and individual contributions in the construction industry.

The prestigious award recognises David's significant contributions to the building control profession and Local Authority Building Control (LABC), helping both attract and retain people within the profession.

He was presented with his award at the award ceremony, which was held at London’s Grosvenor Hotel on Friday 24 January, by renowned comedian and ‘Outnumbered’ actor Hugh Dennis.

Winners at the 2024 LABC Building Excellence Awards

David's accolade follows his earlier win of the same title for the LABC East Midlands region. At the national awards he went head-to-head with 5 other regional finalists to claim the title of overall winner.

Judges highlighted David’s remarkable achievements in establishing DBCP's highly successful apprenticeship programme, which has been instrumental in recruiting and developing young talent within the building control sector. Additionally, David is celebrated for fostering a culture of continuous learning among all staff at DBCP, ensuring the highest standards are upheld throughout the organisation.

Accepting his award at the star-studded event held at London's Grosvenor Hotel, David said: "I am absolutely delighted to have won the Public Services Superstar award, especially when I was up against such incredible competition. However, the award isn’t just about me – it’s testament to the entire DBCP team. From our dedicated admin staff, trainees, the plan checking and on-site trainers, and our inspectors, everyone plays a vital role in both DBCP and ensuring that we maintain the highest level of building control safety."

David also acknowledged the support of LABC's Training team for DBCP's apprentices and the University of Wolverhampton for providing degree-level training to the company's Level 6 apprentices. He added, "It’s truly a team effort, and I couldn’t be prouder of the people I have behind me."

David Pratt with his Public Service Superstar Award and certificate

Earlier this year, Construction News revealed that the Building Control sector was facing an exodus of building inspectors following the introduction of the need to be certified by the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) as part of the new post-Grenfell building safety regime.

In addition to apprenticeships, DBCP has invested significantly in staff training across the board. Most recently its team of inspectors have all successfully completed the new competence certification.

He added: “Nationally, there is a shortage of qualified Building Inspectors and both I and DBCP, take our responsibility seriously to recruit and retain talented professionals in the sector who will ensure the next generation of safe buildings.”

In addition to David's win, DBCP also celebrated being a finalist for the Team of the Year category, and Charlotte Gladwin, a member of DBCP’s apprenticeship programme, was a finalist for the LABC Newcomer of the Year.

Bakewell architect Jim Mundy won Best Residential & Small Commercial Designer

Charlotte, 22, who joined DBCP in 2023, transitioned from retail management to building control and has just successfully completed the CIOB Level 4 Diploma in Building Control Surveying. Currently undertaking Level 5, Charlotte will then move onto complete a Level 6, Building Control Surveying Degree Apprenticeship with DBCP.

The evening also celebrated Derbyshire architect Jim Mundy from Richard Mundy Building Design Ltd, who won the Best Residential & Small Commercial Designer category. Jim's work has long been admired by DBCP for his commitment to excellence in building control and dedication to supporting high-quality, sustainable construction projects throughout Derbyshire and Staffordshire Moorlands.

David commented, "Jim's innovative designs and dedication to preserving the character of the Peak District inspire us all at DBCP. The award was very much deserved. The team and I were all delighted for him."

Further success came for Oak Grange Primary School in Derby, which was Highly Commended as the Best Public or Community Building. DBCP worked alongside Lungfish Architects, Morgan Sindall and Derby City Council to deliver the multi-million-pound school in 2023.