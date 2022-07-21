Chesterfield barbers teams up with local football club to offer training courses and mental health support

Chesterfield’s Less Than Zero – a multi-award winning barbers based on Soresby Street – has announced a joint venture with Sheffield FC. They are collaborating with the Dronfield-based club – recognised by FIFA as the oldest in the world – on a number of different community schemes.

Martin Wallis-Keyworth, owner of Less Than Zero, said: “We are proud to be working together with this amazing club as we share core values of being community-focused, conducting ourselves with integrity and being respectful and inclusive.”

Dylan Ralph, partnership manager at Sheffield FC, added: “Working together, we have some exciting plans which will become apparent over the coming months.”

Less Than Zero and Sheffield FC have plans to work together on community projects.

As part of the plan, Less Than Zero will offer local school leavers the opportunity to get an NVQ Level 1 in barbering during the summer holidays. To provide the service, the business will be working with Realise – who were named the UK’s Apprentice Provider of the Year by AAC in March.

Martin said: “We’re hoping to get Sheffield FC involved with Realise as well, so that they might be able to do the same and take on some trainees to learn the basics in things like sports science.”

Furthermore, Sheffield FC and Less Than Zero are working towards providing an innovative ‘pop-up barbershop,’ focusing on improving mental wellbeing and self esteem.

Martin said: “We’re looking at mental health and doing a pop-up barber shop. People can come in for a haircut, talk openly and freely about their mental health, and we can signpost them if they do need any further help.”

Details on all collaboration activities will be posted on Less than Zero’s and Sheffield FC’s social media.