Chesterfield barbers named in the UK’s best apprentice employers for third consecutive year

A barber shop in Chesterfield town centre has been recognised nationally as one of the best apprentice employers, for the third year in a row.

Less Than Zero Barbers, established in Chesterfield in 2017 has been named in the Institute For Apprenticeships Top 50 SME employer list for the company’s commitment to its team.

The list, which was announced recently, celebrates England’s outstanding small and medium-sized apprenticeship employers, recognising their commitment to creating new apprenticeships, the diversity of their apprentices, and the number of apprentices who successfully achieve their apprenticeships.

The rankings are produced annually by the Department for Education, in partnership with High Fliers Research, who independently assess and rank the nation’s top apprenticeship employers

Apprentice cutting hair at Less Than Zero in Chesterfield

Martin Wallis-Keyworth the owner of Less Than Zero said: “We have always taken the formal training of new and existing staff extremely important and have always ensured people not only grow in the barbering skills but also in other skills such as training, assessing and teaching and have all those skills in the business to NVQ L5.”

Investing in people is obviously having a positive effect on the business as it’s grown year on year since its formation and is consistently scored on social media at a 4.9/5 which is always a good sign especially when you consider the amount of reviews the business has.

Martin went on to say: “Moving forward we have formulated a strategy and business plan to expand the business further and this will be achieved by leveraging the amazing team we have and their new skill set and also will help us grow a larger talent pool to help in that expansion. We would be unable to do this if it hadn’t been for the training and development of the team.”

Caroline Larissey, Chief Executive National Hair and Beauty Federation added: “It’s fantastic to see one of our NHBF members being recognised in the Top 50 SME Employer list for the third consecutive year. Having previously worked alongside Martin Wallis-Keyworth in the trailblazer groups for the Barbering apprenticeship, I have firsthand experience of his commitment to excellence and professional development.

“Less Than Zero Barbers’ consistent appearance on this prestigious list is a testament to their unwavering dedication to team growth and the barbering profession as a whole. Their approach to investing in their staff’s skills, not just in barbering but also in training, assessing, and teaching, sets a remarkable example for our industry.

“Martin’s strategy of leveraging his team’s expanded skill set for business growth is exactly the kind of forward-thinking approach we champion at NHBF. It’s clear that their investment in people is paying dividends, as evidenced by their year-on-year growth and outstanding customer satisfaction ratings.

“We’re proud to have businesses like Less Than Zero Barbers as part of our membership. They exemplify the values of continuous improvement and staff development that are crucial for the future of our industry. We look forward to seeing their continued success and the positive impact they’ll undoubtedly have on the barbering profession as they expand.”

Nick Hogan, Destination Chesterfield Board Member said: “A big congratulations to Less Than Zero for gaining this recognition once again. We know that businesses across our town are playing a key role in supporting our young people to gain key skills which set them up for a rewarding career. Ensuring we have high level skills in our workforce is vital to the economy, so it is pleasing that the work being done by a local business has been highlighted at a national level.”