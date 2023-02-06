Chesterfield barber shop features in video encouraging people to take up apprenticeships

Less Than Zero Barbers in Chesterfield town centre has been featured in the video with UCAS to promote apprenticeships within the barber industry sector.

LTZ owner Martin Keyworth said the firm was always looking for ways to differentiate the business and offer the team ways of improving their skills.

Everyone in the business is currently undertaking some form of professional training / qualification which is proving extremely beneficial to all and led to the business appearing on the Department For Education Top Apprentice Employer List and attendance at the House Of Lords for an award ceremony.”

The video looks at how an apprenticeship can help workers gain skills - and help the businesses they work with.

Cosmin, the salon manager said: "The business is in an enviable position having qualified Vocational Trainers, Assessors and Quality Assurers in it which means that later this year, Less Than Zero will be able to support others Barbers in the area through its Training Academy and allowing Barbershops to take on Apprentices more easily knowing that Less Than Zero will train them to an extremely high standard as part an NVQ Qualification and taking out the guess work."

Martin went on to say: "We can even help businesses find the right apprentice and provide off the job training required as part of the qualification.”

Anyone who is interested in having a confidential discussion about apprenticeships should initially email the shop via [email protected]