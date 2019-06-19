Chesterfield Auto Windscreens apprentices raise hundreds for Marine Conservation Society

A ‘Big Blue Day’ organised by Auto Windscreens’ apprentices in Chesterfield has raised over £552.65 for the Marine Conservation Society.

The event, which took place on Friday, June 7 at the company’s headquarters on Storforth Lane, was held as part of the business’ ALEX (Apprentice Learning EXperience) programme and to help promote recycling.

Auto Windscreens apprentices Big Blue Day for the Marine Conservation Society

Activities were held throughout the day, including hook-a-duck, bingo and cake sales.

The apprentices also launched the countdown to their upcoming Skegness ‘Clearly Going Cleaning’ beach tidy event on August 6, where more than 30 Auto Windscreens employees are set to use their yearly ‘Motiv8’ volunteer day to remove rubbish washed ashore.

Helena Seward, Auto Windscreens’ ALEX apprentice and project manager of both events, said: “We all feel passionately about what the Marine Conservation Society does and are so pleased with how much we have raised for the cause. It was a brilliant day.

“Around 12 million tonnes of plastic enters oceans each year, causing pollution and harming life, both animal and human.

Auto Windscreens apprentices Victoria Bajda and Tom Shaw at the Big Blue Day for the Marine Conservation Society

“We want to do our bit and help reduce this amount, not just through fundraising and recycling but also by helping remove waste that’s already made its way onto our coasts.”

Auto Windscreens is an eco-conscious company and operates numerous environmental initiatives. Its canteen only uses bamboo cutlery and recyclable plates, and a crisp packet recycling scheme was introduced at its Chesterfield HQ this year.

James Macbeth, Auto Windscreens’ operations director, said: “The ALEX apprentices have done a fantastic job co-ordinating the Big Blue Day fundraiser and the scheduled beach clean. As a business that cares about the environment, it’s great that so many of our staff get involved in these events.”

