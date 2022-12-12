Lindsey Parker and Jaidon Taylor from John Pye Auctions Chesterfield set up a donation point at their workplace for staff members to donate Christmas gifts.

The gifts were donated to Action for Children, a charity supporting children and young adults, on Monday, December 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action for Children organises donations annually, but this year is more important than ever due to cost of living crisis. Charity explained that this December many UK children will ‘wake up on Christmas morning with no toys, no Christmas dinner, nothing but a cold house.’

Chesterfield branch of John Pye Auctions has set up a donation point and collected presents to support less fortunate children and young adults in the local community.

Sam Bannister, a former police officer who spent four years in a children’s home and has been involved in the toy appeal in Chesterfield in previous years, has helped with donating toys following the collection.

Lindsey Parker, supervisor from John Pye Auctions said: “We got together with Sam Bannister who does a lot of things like this in Chesterfield and with his help we managed to donate over a 100 gifts to Action for Children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Things like this really warm my heart and to be part of it and managing to get a huge collection together was such an amazing achievement. I can't wait to do more things like this in the future with Jaidon, John Pye Auctions in Chesterfield and Lou Rodrigues, the site manager, have been amazing in supporting us with this.”

John Pye Auctions is the UK's leading commercial auction house network. The Chesterfield business is based at Pottery Lane West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collection ended on Friday, December 2 and the gifts were donated on Monday, December 5.

Sam Bannister, a former police officer, who is involved in various charity events in Chesterfield, has been involved in action as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey Parker, supervisor from John Pye Auctions said: “Things like this really warm my heart and to be part of it and managing to get a huge collection together was such an amazing achievement.