Chesterfield apprentice named as Newcomer of the Year in LABC East Midlands Building Excellence Awards

A Chesterfield building control apprentice has been named as the Newcomer of the Year in the LABC East Midlands Building Excellence Awards 2024.

Charlotte Gladwin (22), a Level 4 apprentice with DBCP, started her five-year Building Control surveying Degree Apprenticeship last year after making the transition from retail management.

The LABC award recognises Charlotte’s exceptional proactivity, dedication, and customer-focused approach.

She said: “I am delighted to win the award at this early stage in my career. The opportunities provided by the team at DBCP are so exciting. I’m really enjoying being out on site and being part of a process that creates positive change in the local landscapes for our communities.”

Prior to joining DBCP, Charlotte was pet shop store manager for three years. Keen to move out of retail and, with an interest in construction and the outdoors, she identified Building Control as the ideal profession in which to build a career.

Explaining why she made the move into building control, she said: “I really enjoyed studying Geography, Psychology and Business at A-Level and, together with my love of the outdoors, I felt that a career in building control aligned with my future ambitions.”

DBCP’s Building Control Manager, David Pratt praised Charlotte’s dedication to her apprenticeship saying: “Charlotte quickly demonstrated her ability to support building inspectors by anticipating their needs, preparing for site visits, and actively contributing to inspections. Her attention to detail and eagerness to learn have made her a valuable asset to the team. Her commitment to excellence is evident in her work, both on-site and in her college studies, where she consistently aims for distinction.”

In addition to Charlotte, David Pratt was also recognised in the prestigious awards when he clinched the Public Service Superstar Award.

With a career in building control spanning more than three decades, LABC judges praised David ‘unwavering dedication to professional development and his commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning within DBCP’, adding that ‘his leadership by example, from passing Level 6 courses with distinction to providing invaluable guidance on officer validations, has helped to set the high standards at DBCP.’

His forward-thinking approach, which saw the introduction of the company’s successful Apprenticeship scheme, and the development of a training partnership with the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), has been instrumental in transforming the company.

Further success for DBCP at the annual industry awards came when Oak Grange Primary School in Derby was named as the Best Public or Community Building. DBCP, worked alongside Lungfish Architects and Morgan Sindall to deliver the multi-million-pound school in 2023. Collaboration between DBCP, the architects, and contractors ensured the school's design met aesthetic and functional goals, making it a valuable addition to Derby’s educational resources. The school was also delivered on budget despite rising material costs and also saving 10 tonnes of CO2 during construction.

David commented: "I am honoured to have won the award but equally delighted to see Charlotte, and DBCP’s projects recognised. It is a tremendous achievement for everyone.

“All the wins reflect our combined commitment to excellence in building control and our dedication to supporting high-quality, sustainable construction projects throughout Derbyshire and Staffordshire Moorlands."

David, Charlotte and Oak Grange Primary School were amongst 12 winners at the awards in August. The annual awards celebrate significant achievements within the construction industry, rewarding excellent buildings, outstanding companies, as well as partnerships and individuals that go the extra mile.

All the winners from LABC East Midlands Building Excellence Awards 2024 will now go forward to the national LABC Building Excellence Awards grand final which take place in London on Friday, 24 January 2025.