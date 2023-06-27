Kris Hammond, Site Leader at Amazon in Chesterfield

The finalists for this year’s everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards demonstrate the progression, accomplishments and increasing avenues of opportunity available within a traditionally male-dominated industry. This year, Amazon is a category sponsor for the Tech Innovator Award, with seven employees also announced as finalists in other award categories, including The Warehousing Award and Sustainability Champion Award.

Kris works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield as a site leader. She has shared her career story ahead of the everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards final with the hope of inspiring other women to embark on similar careers.

Kris, who lives in Sheffield, joined the company four years ago but has only recently started her new role in Chesterfield after transferring from a fulfilment centre in Doncaster.

Prior to her career at Amazon, Kris lived in the US and worked in operations. However, the role she held was remote, which did not suit her personality, as she has as passion for people and witnessing growth and development in her team. Seeing that culture of support at Amazon led her to apply for a job at the company when she moved to the UK.

Speaking on what she enjoys most about her job, Kris said:

“I am extremely fortunate to work with such a great team. The support system and success you can see within the company from the outside are the reasons why I joined, and it has been a pleasure to progress through my career and witness not only my own personal development, but also that of the teams I’ve encountered.”

Whilst living in the US, Kris started a non-profit organisation called Diapers to Desk, a charity that supports women going back to work after maternity leave. As a mother herself, this is something that Kris is passionate about and she wanted to incorporate support for parents through her role. Kris launched Amazon UK’s first family-focused affinity group in operations called Families at Amazon when she was based at the fulfilment centre in Doncaster iPort.

Speaking on what’s she’s most proud of from her time at Amazon, Kris shared: “My biggest achievement so far is organising the Amazon UK operations response to the passing of the Queen last year. I worked alongside delivery stations and transportation centres internally and external partners across the country to ensure that employees were given the freedom to pay their respects whilst also being sensitive to our customers.

“It was a huge success and has led to my nomination in the everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards, which I am so proud of. Following my success last year, I was also given the honour of executing the operations approach to the recent coronation of King Charles, which I’m pleased to say was a success.”

Speaking on how she felt after being nominated for the everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards, Kris added: “It is a pleasure to be nominated for the everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards and I am very thankful for the recognition and appreciation. This award means a lot to me as I strive to be a role model for my two daughters. Hopefully this will make them proud and show them that they can accomplish anything they put their minds to.”