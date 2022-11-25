Chesterfield accountancy firm becomes first tenant at council’s latest town centre development

Leading North Derbyshire and Yorkshire accountancy firm BHP has moved into Chesterfield's newest office building at One Waterside Place.

BHP is the building’s first tenant and takes one floor in the six-storey building, relocating from its current site on Saltergate in Chesterfield town centre, which they occupied for more than 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new office will be home to more than 70 BHP employees across its personal and corporate tax, audit and accounts, healthcare and payroll teams.

BHP will become the first tenant of Chesterfield Borough Council’s new office building.

The 'Grade A' 5,550 sq ft office space boasts state-of-the-art facilities, breakout spaces, meeting rooms, a café/bar area, modern kitchen, LED lighting, air conditioning and cycle parking.

BHP partner Dominic Staniforth said: “We’re delighted to have officially moved into our brand-new office here at One Waterside Place. It's been exciting to welcome the team in to experience the facilities first-hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve loved being part of the Chesterfield community for the past 30 years and the move demonstrates our commitment to the local economy and employment market, while providing us with a fantastic base for our firm to grow.

“One Waterside Place is superbly located and offers our people a great place to work, with an array of restaurants, cafés and shops on the doorstep. We look forward to being in our new home for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Leighton, BHP’s joint managing partner, said: "Chesterfield has always been an important location for us. We've had a base in the town since 1991 and have built up a fantastic reputation in the area.

“The new office is an excellent space that provides first-class facilities for our team. I know I can speak on behalf of my Chesterfield colleagues when I say that we’re proud to be the first tenants in such a prestigious building and we look forward to our bright future at One Waterside Place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad