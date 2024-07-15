Chesterfield Accountancy Business announce acquisition of Hewson & Howson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Derbyshire/South Yorkshire based Accountancy and Tax specialists Shorts have this month announced the acquisition of South Yorkshire Accountancy firm Hewson & Howson, in a deal which sees all of the Hewson & Howson employees join the Shorts team.

Formed by Ian Hewson and Andrew Howson in 1995, Hewson & Howson built a respected reputation throughout their 30 year history, specialising in providing a partner led service to owner managed businesses.

Driven by the decision for both Ian Hewson and Andrew Howson to retire, transferring the business to an accounting firm with a similar culture and service ethic was a key priority for both outgoing partners.

Andy Irvine, Managing Partner at Shorts, said:

Image - L-R Ian Hewson, Andy Irvine and Andrew Howson

“Hewson & Howson have a long-standing reputation for providing their clients with high quality tax and accountancy service and we are delighted to now welcome their team and clients to Shorts.

"Their approach of providing a fully supportive and personal service, and building long standing relationships with their clients is very much in line with the culture here at Shorts and we are looking forward to working with their clients and team over the years to come. Our very best wishes go with Ian and Andrew for a long and happy retirement.”

Ian Hewson added:

“When Andrew and I considered retirement and selling the practice, finding the right firm, with the perfect synergy for our clients and team was very important in that decision.

"Having built a business with a solid reputation, it was important to us that our clients would continue to be looked after with the same attention and support, following the transfer. We firmly believe that the culture at Shorts aligns with our own and we are confident that we leave our clients in the very safest of hands at Shorts going forward.”

Andrew Howson said:

“Within the profession, Shorts have a reputation for being a great place to work and an employer that not only looks after their team, but provides them with progression and development opportunities, alongside a culture of health and wellbeing.

"We are confident that our people will fit excellently into the team at Shorts and wish them all the very best for their future careers.”

Established in 1890, Shorts employ a team of over 130 professionals and have offices in Sheffield and Chesterfield.

Visit their website at shorts.uk.com for more details or contact their reception on 0114 2671617.