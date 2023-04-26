The British Association of Women Entrepreneurs (BAWE ), which is connected to over 100,000 members in 120 countries, is staging its first motivational event in the North.

Master Your Mind, Motivate Your Business, at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire on July 14, will feature Sharron Lowe as speaker.

Sharron is a world-renowned success coach to some of the biggest luxury brands in the world and author of best-selling self-help book The Mind Makeover, The Answers to The Best YOU Yet! Sharron lists top beauty brands Chanel, Christian Dior, L’Oreal, Shiseido, La Prairie and Lancôme as clients.

BAWE’s event is being staged to support a charity appeal by the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire’s second female Master Cutler in 398 years, South Yorkshire entrepreneur Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL.

Dame Julie’s Master Cutler’s Challenge aims to raise £200,000 for community-enriching projects at Rotherham stately home Wentworth Woodhouse, where she is chair of Trustees, says BAWE member and business marketing and communications consultant Alex Gardner, who is co-ordinating the Challenge.

The Master Your Mind, Motivate Your Business luncheon will be held in Chatsworth House’s Burlington Room, in the Stables Courtyard, on July 14, 12-3.30pm

Tickets, £58.50 for BAWE members, £65 for non-members, include an arrival drink, two-course lunch, free parking and a preferential rate house and gardens visit on the day.

BAWE members Alex Gardner, co-ordinator of the Master Cutler’s Challenge 2023, success coach Sharron Lowe and president Louise Oliver