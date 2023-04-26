Chatsworth responds to questions over use of lottery cash for restoration work

As previously reported, the Chatsworth House Trust has been awarded a grant of £422,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for projects to increase visitor income, ultimately with a view to funding the £7million restoration of the grade I listed water feature known as the cascade.

But when the announcement was made on Thursday, April 20, it was met with some surprise by members of the public who assumed that such works could be personally funded by Chatsworth’s owners, the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, thought to control a fortune in excess of £900m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on Facebook, Derbyshire Times reader Neill Cocker said: “Is it April 1st again? One of the most expensive places to visit, is being supported by lottery grants? What am I missing here?”

National Lottery money is flowing into Chatsworth, but should the estate's wealthy owners be dipping into their own pockets?

Tez Horton-Mckay was among those of a similar opinion, saying: “If they can’t afford to maintain it themselves, sell a few paintings – I’m sure they’ll not miss ‘em. Or even turn it off full stop. Or sell the whole house and let it be turned into something useful like a huge hotel and spa.”

When the point was put to a spokesperson from Chatsworth, they stressed that the duke does not benefit financially from ticket sales, and that income instead goes directly to the Chatsworth House Trust, the registered charity which is responsible for the long-term upkeep, preservation and improvement of the estate – work with wider public benefits, given the its status as a site of national importance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “This project lies within the remit of trust, the charity that maintains the house, garden, collection and park for everyone to enjoy. The trust generates most of its income from ticket sales and friends memberships, however this income does not cover all of the work that the trust needs to undertake.

“The backlog of structural repairs at Chatsworth is growing all the time due to the nature of being a heritage site. The cascade project will cost an estimated £7m, and it would not be possible to preserve and restore for future generations without funding from the NHLF.”