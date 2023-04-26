News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
2 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
3 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
4 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer

Chatsworth responds to questions over use of lottery cash for restoration work

The Chatsworth estate has sought to clarify its financial position on a major conservation project after questions were raised over its receipt of National Lottery funding.

By Ed Dingwall
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST

As previously reported, the Chatsworth House Trust has been awarded a grant of £422,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for projects to increase visitor income, ultimately with a view to funding the £7million restoration of the grade I listed water feature known as the cascade.

But when the announcement was made on Thursday, April 20, it was met with some surprise by members of the public who assumed that such works could be personally funded by Chatsworth’s owners, the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, thought to control a fortune in excess of £900m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Writing on Facebook, Derbyshire Times reader Neill Cocker said: “Is it April 1st again? One of the most expensive places to visit, is being supported by lottery grants? What am I missing here?”

National Lottery money is flowing into Chatsworth, but should the estate's wealthy owners be dipping into their own pockets?National Lottery money is flowing into Chatsworth, but should the estate's wealthy owners be dipping into their own pockets?
National Lottery money is flowing into Chatsworth, but should the estate's wealthy owners be dipping into their own pockets?
Most Popular

Tez Horton-Mckay was among those of a similar opinion, saying: “If they can’t afford to maintain it themselves, sell a few paintings – I’m sure they’ll not miss ‘em. Or even turn it off full stop. Or sell the whole house and let it be turned into something useful like a huge hotel and spa.”

When the point was put to a spokesperson from Chatsworth, they stressed that the duke does not benefit financially from ticket sales, and that income instead goes directly to the Chatsworth House Trust, the registered charity which is responsible for the long-term upkeep, preservation and improvement of the estate – work with wider public benefits, given the its status as a site of national importance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “This project lies within the remit of trust, the charity that maintains the house, garden, collection and park for everyone to enjoy. The trust generates most of its income from ticket sales and friends memberships, however this income does not cover all of the work that the trust needs to undertake.

“The backlog of structural repairs at Chatsworth is growing all the time due to the nature of being a heritage site. The cascade project will cost an estimated £7m, and it would not be possible to preserve and restore for future generations without funding from the NHLF.”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Related topics:ChatsworthNational LotteryDerbyshire Times