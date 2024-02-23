Chatsworth House Trust invests in new Changing Places accessible facilities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chatsworth House Trust has officially unveiled its new fully accessible bathroom facility, with local partner Accessible UK attending to help celebrate the occasion and provide ongoing guidance.

Changing Places facilities feature specialist healthcare equipment including greater space to allow for a wheelchair and carer, a privacy curtain, height-adjustable bench and a ceiling-track hoist system.

Situated near the entrances to the house and garden, the new facilities help ensure that Chatsworth continues to be a place for everyone, improving access for visitors with additional needs.

Members of local charities joined for a day of celebration to launch the new facility including Accessible UK, a consultancy formed in 2014 to help improve the lives of those living with disabilities, and Fairplay, a charity formed by a group of local parents to provide accessible activity groups for children and young people. Attendees enjoyed a visit to the farmyard and lunch provided by Chatsworth.

Gillian Scotford, Director of Accessible UK, said: “Changing Places Toilets make a day at Chatsworth possible for the 250,000 people in the UK who need this vital facility. My son Thomas sadly passed away in 2017 aged 21 and he needed this facility.

“As a family we absolutely love Chatsworth and enjoy a Chatsworth Friends membership This beautiful venue has excellent accessibility, and the Changing Places was the missing link. Visitors can now relax and enjoy a full day out to explore this wonderful ‘Role Model’ attraction of excellence.”

Additional facilities to improve access at Chatsworth include free manual wheelchairs and electric scooters for visitors with limited mobility to the garden, a lift installed within the house to ensure easy access for tours, and induction loops for those with hearing disabilities.

Guided touch tours, designed for blind and partially sighted visitors, are also available at Chatsworth. A specially curated selection of items including scale-models of the House, genuine articles from collections and a range of textiles are used to give visitors the chance to interact with the history of Chatsworth through object handling and sensory engagement.

The Chatsworth shops, Carriage House and Cavendish Restaurant are also accessible, including the nearby recently refurbished Chatsworth Farm Shop which has four parking bays for Blue Badge holders.

Emma Flack, Head of Visitor Experience at Chatsworth, said: “Accessibility is a real priority for us in ensuring Chatsworth continues to be a place for everyone to enjoy independently, a home for culture and community that has people at its heart. From exploring the garden and farmyard to discovering the art collection and events taking place throughout the year, there is truly something for everyone.

“These new facilities are just one of the ways we are working to make Chatsworth even more welcoming for our visitors, and we look forward to reopening our doors for a new season next month!”

Chatsworth House Trust is a registered charity dedicated to looking after the house, collections, garden, and parkland, for everyone. Visitor income funds essential conservation and an ambitious programme of exhibitions, events, learning and community outreach. Every penny generated by ticket sales and membership is reinvested into the charity to make this possible.