Charming Chesterfield care home sold to expanding operator

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of Hazeldene House residential and dementia care home in Chesterfield, East Midlands.
By Phoebe BurrowsContributor
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read

Hazeldene House is a two-storey, 21-bedroom, residential care home with a profitable trading history and a ‘Good’ CQC rating. It sits in the Clay Cross area of the East Midlands market town of Chesterfield.

The home has been owned by Pavanveer Singh Grewal for five years and was brought to market to allow him to pursue other business interests.

Following a confidential sales process with Rosie Turner at Christie & Co, it has been sold to an expanding West Yorkshire care group.

Hazeldene House care home in ChesterfieldHazeldene House care home in Chesterfield
Rosie Turner, Business Agent – Care at Christie & Co, comments, “We were delighted to be able to assist the owners in the sale of Hazeldene House. We ran a confidential marketing process which received a strong level of interest due to the home’s ‘Good’ CQC rating and its registered manager in place and, when reviewing the offers with Pavanveer, the buyer stood out due to its business structure and operational knowledge.

“This is another great example of the demand that exists for a range of homes in the East Midlands. While there are new challenges within deals, such as the interest rate rises and wider economic factors, signs still point towards a positive outcome for going concerns within the sector in the region. I wish the vendors all the success in their future projects and look forward to watching the buyer expand its West Yorkshire offering.”

Hazeldene House was sold for an undisclosed price.

