Charlie's award win sealed in style for second year in a row

A senior site manager is celebrating a second consecutive award win for his team’s work at a new homes development in Derbyshire.

Charlie Roberts, who oversees the Kedleston Grange site in Allestree, being built by Miller Homes off Kedleston Road, has been recognised for his excellence in on-site management, safety and quality control by the National Housebuilding Council (NHBC) via the annual Pride in the Job Awards.

At a ceremony held in Leicester on Friday 6th October, Charlie was one of just 19 site managers from across the East of England to be announced a winner of a Seal of Excellence Award, following on from his Quality Award achieved earlier this year.

The Seal of Excellence Award is the second in a row for Charlie and his team at Kedleston Grange, who are delivering 400 new homes at the development, including 120 affordable homes, at the 42-acre site.

Charlie Roberts (third from left) ahead of his award win at the NHBC Pride in the Job 2023 ceremony

Charlie said: “For any site manager to be recognised with a Seal of Excellence Award once in their career is a huge achievement, so to have repeated the success from last year by retaining our status at this level of the industry is beyond special.

“The award is a recognition for the incredible work being shown each and every day on site by the entire team at Kedleston Grange. Without the team camaraderie we have and the level of effort, detail and teamwork we put in on site, this wouldn’t be possible.

“It was fantastic to represent Miller Homes at the awards event with three more of our award-winning site managers from our region. You’re able to enjoy meeting your peers from other developers, too, and soaking up the atmosphere of the day and celebrating in the moment, before it’s back to doing what we do best from Monday morning, striving to meet the levels we set ourselves and hopefully with more success to follow in years to come.”

Charlie attended the awards ceremony in Leicester with three of his site manager colleagues at Miller Homes; Lee Joyce, Richard Sargeson and Simon Wilson, all of whom had also won Quality Awards with the NHBC in 2023.

Tom Roberts, regional operations director for Miller Homes East Midlands, said: “When the news broke that Charlie had won his second consecutive Seal of Excellence Award, we were all absolutely delighted for him and for all of his team at Kedleston Grange.

“We pride ourselves on delivering the highest quality of home across the East Midlands and nationally as part of the Miller Homes group ethos, and award wins such as Charlie’s are testament to that. I’d like to congratulate Charlie, his team, and all our award winning site managers on a well deserved set of successes in 2023 with the NHBC.”