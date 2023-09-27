Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year the company, its staff, suppliers, customers and partners have already raised £42,000, with events still to come, to support local causes close to its three sites.

Its recent successful events were its Annual Golf Day, held at Horsley Lodge Golf Club, Ilkeston in Derbyshire which raised £7,200 and its charity skydive which raised an impressive £10,500. These follow an equally successful summer family fun day at its Burton headquarters which raised £5,200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employing 140 people at two sites on Nicolson Way and Wetmore Lane in Burton, and one in Lochmaben (Scotland) the firm is focusing its support on a number of different areas, specifically health and wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three Peaks Charity Team

The 10 charities and good causes being supported this year were nominated by the staff. They include The Young Ones Burton, supporting children in need or crisis and Burton Soup Kitchen, who support homeless and vulnerable people within the local community.

The company has invested in charity support over the years, and since 2015 has supported over 38 different charities and causes local to its Lochmaben and Burton sites. It has hosted fundraising events that have seen staff dance, hike, run, cook, paddle and even slim their way to raise cash.

The company’s final big fundraising event is the Big Charity Quiz Night on Thursday 23rd November, held at Burton Albion Football Club, in the Pirelli Suite. Last year the event was attended by a record breaking 200 people and it is expected this year will be another huge success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Hayward Managing Director at Russell Roof Tiles comments “We’re delighted to have already smashed our target for 2023, given it is a particularly challenging economic climate. Our customers, suppliers, partners and staff have been so supportive and gone above and beyond to help us fundraise for these amazing local organisations, many of which survive only by donations. Our core value of supporting our local community, causes and charities is as important to our team and neighbours as it is to us, and we want to thank everyone who has contributed so far.”

Dawn and Paul Mcloughlin at Russell Family Fun Day