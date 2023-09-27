News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Charity support goes through the roof

Even though the year is not over yet, concrete roof tile manufacturer Russell Roof Tiles, has announced it’s already smashed its £40,000 Give4Good charity target for 2023.
By Kathryn GreenwoodContributor
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:22 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This year the company, its staff, suppliers, customers and partners have already raised £42,000, with events still to come, to support local causes close to its three sites.

Its recent successful events were its Annual Golf Day, held at Horsley Lodge Golf Club, Ilkeston in Derbyshire which raised £7,200 and its charity skydive which raised an impressive £10,500. These follow an equally successful summer family fun day at its Burton headquarters which raised £5,200.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Employing 140 people at two sites on Nicolson Way and Wetmore Lane in Burton, and one in Lochmaben (Scotland) the firm is focusing its support on a number of different areas, specifically health and wellbeing.

Three Peaks Charity TeamThree Peaks Charity Team
Three Peaks Charity Team
Most Popular

The 10 charities and good causes being supported this year were nominated by the staff. They include The Young Ones Burton, supporting children in need or crisis and Burton Soup Kitchen, who support homeless and vulnerable people within the local community.

The company has invested in charity support over the years, and since 2015 has supported over 38 different charities and causes local to its Lochmaben and Burton sites. It has hosted fundraising events that have seen staff dance, hike, run, cook, paddle and even slim their way to raise cash.

The company’s final big fundraising event is the Big Charity Quiz Night on Thursday 23rd November, held at Burton Albion Football Club, in the Pirelli Suite. Last year the event was attended by a record breaking 200 people and it is expected this year will be another huge success.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrew Hayward Managing Director at Russell Roof Tiles comments “We’re delighted to have already smashed our target for 2023, given it is a particularly challenging economic climate. Our customers, suppliers, partners and staff have been so supportive and gone above and beyond to help us fundraise for these amazing local organisations, many of which survive only by donations. Our core value of supporting our local community, causes and charities is as important to our team and neighbours as it is to us, and we want to thank everyone who has contributed so far.”

Dawn and Paul Mcloughlin at Russell Family Fun Day Dawn and Paul Mcloughlin at Russell Family Fun Day
Dawn and Paul Mcloughlin at Russell Family Fun Day

Russell Roof Tiles is a leading independent pitched roof tile manufacturer supplying products for the top housebuilders and high-profile social housing and commercial projects.  The company produces thousands of tiles every week that are used on roofing across the UK, for all the UK’s premier housebuilders and developers.

Related topics:IlkestonAndrew Hayward