Charity provides free energy saving advice in Amber Valley

To support Amber Valley residents with their energy bills this winter, local charity Groundwork Five Counties has received funding from National Grid’s Community Matters Fund

The funding goes towards the charity’s Green Doctor programme which provides free energy advice and money saving tips to residents. This helps save energy, reduce costly bills, and make homes warmer, more comfortable, and safer during the winter and beyond.

It is free to apply for this service, which aims to support close to 200 local people through free home visits and community sessions.

Penny Halewood, Head of Communities and Impact at Groundwork Five Counties, says: “Far too often we hear of people not wanting to put their heating on due to energy costs, even in the middle of winter.

Green Doctor Matt

“Living in the cold can make people ill, impact children’s development and exacerbate existing health issues, as well as bring on issues within the property such as frozen water pipes, damp and mould.

“"Most homes will have some heat loss, for instance through draughty windows or doors. Our Green Doctors can identify these and put in place seals and draught excluders, to help keep the cold out.

“Often people don't know exactly how their boiler works or how to make the most of the heating, we will advise on this. We can also look at your meter readings, bills and identify any overcharging, to help you get back some money you may be owed.

"There are also a lot of energy grants, benefits and schemes out there which not everyone is aware of, which can cover big costs like boiler replacement, installation of thicker insulation, and more.

“If you make an appointment, a fully qualified Green Doctor will visit your home to have a look at energy issues you are facing and come up with practical solutions that work for you. This service is completely free of charge and without judgement.

“The funding from National Grid’s Community Matters Fund will support our mission to help people who are struggling in Amber Valley, ensuring no-one has to go cold this winter, and enable them to keep more money in their pockets.”