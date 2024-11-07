Charity Groundwork Five Counties appoints new Trustees

Regional charity Groundwork Five Counties (GWFC) has appointed five new members to its Board of Trustees, bringing in new expertise and possibilities for the organisation to explore.

The charity works across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Rutland, providing a range of services that promote wellbeing, employability, sustainability, the protection and improvement of local green spaces, and more.

Projects include Green Doctor, where energy efficiency experts visit communities and households to provide advice on reducing energy consumption, saving people money on energy bills and educating them on sustainable practices.

The five new Board members are Amine Benkermi, Darran Trute, Jonathan Mace, Marc Green and Sarah Clarke.

Penny Halewood, Executive Director of Groundwork Five Counties

Penny Halewood, Executive Director at GWFC, says: “We are thrilled to welcome our new Trustees, our Board now has twelve members from different sectors across the East Midlands which gives us a fantastic breadth of knowledge.

“Our new appointees have invaluable expertise for us to learn from and implement into our organisation. This includes charity governance, the use of innovative technologies, system change, marketing and fundraising. All new Trustees are showing a lot of enthusiasm for our charity, which has been going from strength to strength recently.

“Our motto is ‘People, Place, Planet’, and all our projects are centred around empowering communities to be more sustainable, healthier and happier, with improved prospects and appreciation for nature.

“We are very pleased to work with such an excellent Board of Trustees, and we look forward to what the future brings.”

The Groundwork Five Counties team on one of their outdoors community hubs

Amine Benkermi is a French national living and working in the UK as a Senior Business Consultant. He has a strong interest in supporting under-represented groups.

Darran Trute brings a wealth of knowledge on change, innovation and continual improvement processes, with a blend of strong analytical skills and Artificial Intelligence expertise.

Jonathan Mace brings a broad spectrum of corporate leadership, marketing, fundraising, volunteering and operational experience.

Marc Green has over 25 years’ experience in high-level strategic fundraising and development, with expertise in diversifying income streams, fostering relationships and driving impactful change.

Sarah Clarke is an independent consultant with a strong focus on the environment, specialising in governance.

For more information about the charity, its services and how it works with local organisations, visit: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/fivecounties