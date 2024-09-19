Charity boost from anniversary celebrations
Founded by Allison Kemp MBE in 2004, the business has built an enviable reputation for providing support services to haulage firms ranging from owner drivers to large multi-national operators.
Allison, who is Managing Director, said: “It was lovely to see so many people from across the country who were able to join us.”
Many of those who attended the special event had been customers and later friends dating back to when Allison first started the business, but also included representatives from transport organisations.
Allison said: “The celebration gave me a great opportunity to thank the wonderful team we have here at AIM Commercial Services Ltd for their efforts. I wouldn’t be able to go off and do what I do without them.”
For two years Allison was chair of Logistics UK Road Council and chair of their East Midlands Freight Council for 15 years.
The celebration event, held at AIM Commercial Services Ltd, also welcomed representatives of the dee&me charity who arrange memory making experiences for children and adults facing a short or uncertain future.
Allison said: “dee&me is an amazing charity which we have supported them for some time now. It was lovely to be able to give them the opportunity to showcase the difference they make to a new audience.”
A.I.M Commercial Services Ltd provides CPC driver and transport manager training, tachograph analysis and help to ensure operators remain compliant.
The specialist team deliver training used as a benchmark for others as they consistently achieve the highest success rate, thanks to their efforts in tailoring support to each candidate.
