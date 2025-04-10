Chancellor gets a taste of Derbyshire businesses on visit to Ferrero

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is shown the innovation kitchen at Ferrero in Alfreton - the home of Thorntons

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has met local businesses in Derbyshire today (Thurs 10th April) to discuss how Labour’s Plan for Change will boost the local economy.

Ms Reeves headed to Alfreton to visit Ferrero’s factory and centre of excellence for pralines assortments – and the home of Thorntons – alongside Amber Valley MP Linsey Farnsworth.

The pair were told about the firm’s long history at the location and were given an insight into the process behind the confectionary in Ferrero’s innovation kitchen, as well as trying their hands at icing a message on an iconic Thorntons Easter Egg.

The Chancellor then got down to business, chairing a roundtable with companies from across the county, talking about the government’s plan for growth and how having a Labour-led County Council after the elections on 1st May would bolster the relationship between Whitehall and County Hall – benefitting both firms and their employees.

Rachel Reeves said:“This Labour Government is delivering on our Plan for Change with investment and reform to deliver growth – creating more jobs, putting more money in people’s pockets, and rebuilding Britain. It is businesses like the ones I met today in Derbyshire that are the lifeblood of our economy and who we will work hand-in-hand with as we embark on this decade of national renewal.

“However, to have a truly flourishing local economy, we need strong local government too, putting the conditions in place for businesses to thrive. We need Labour to take charge at Derbyshire County Council on 1st May so we can turn our backs on Tory chaos and decline, and deliver for both firms and their workers in the East Midlands.”

Amber Valley MP Linsey Farnsworth said:“It was brilliant to have the Chancellor come to Alfreton and see the fantastic businesses who call Derbyshire home.

“But she is right. This could be the best region in the country to be based, we just need that last piece of the puzzle – a Labour-run County Council - to make Derbyshire the very best place to live and work.”

A spokesperson for Ferrero said:“We are delighted to welcome the Chancellor, the Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP, to our Alfreton factory, where our commitment to local investment and growth is evident. Our Alfreton factory is a centre of excellence for our praline assortments and home to Thorntons, an important and iconic brand we are proud to have as part of the Ferrero family.

“It was a pleasure to showcase our Innovation Kitchen where we craft exciting new products and continue to innovate on our best-loved key ranges.”