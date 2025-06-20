Champions: "We started in 2020 with just myself and my business partner and are now currently at 15 within the team."

Champion of the Week, KranLee Logistics Co-Founder & Co-Owner Lee Wells, speaks on maintaining his love for Chesterfield whilst growing an international logistics business.

I am Lee Wells, co-owner and co-founder of KranLee Logistics, Brokerage and Distribution. We offer freight forwarding and customs services to UK and International businesses.

To translate this into English, we are essentially a travel agent but for freight. We coordinate and manage all steps of clients' shipments to ensure they run smoothly. We also offer a customs service, which is done in-house for both exports and imports, which has been invaluable since Brexit and the complications this has brought to our industry.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

Lee Wells, Co-Owner & Co-Founder of KranLee Logistics

Continuous growth of the past 5 years and adding more team members. We started in 2020 with just myself and my business partner Karen and are now currently at 15 within the team.

We are also in the process of having our own software written. This will allow us to run a much more streamlined process and offer an even better service to our clients.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Growing, friendly and perfectly located

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

As a keen golfer and football fan, I like to visit the golf courses and Chesterfield FC. We like to get involved with the football club and have sponsored a few matches in the last couple of seasons, which have been fantastic.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

We run a pretty much paperless operation and are located at the Markham Vale Environment Centre, which runs as a sustainable development. For any supplies, we will always look local and try and support local businesses where we can.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I was born and bred in Chesterfield, so I love working so close to where I grew up. The people and town are all very welcoming and friendly, and it's great to see it moving and growing.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience? And how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We have employed two apprentices, with one now working full time and the other about to qualify. Our team is pretty young, with the average age being under 40 for all staff. Giving young people the opportunity really works for us. Due to the nature of our work, we like to train and develop our staff in-house through experience and external qualifications.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We have run an event at the football club to offer insights and expertise within the logistics industry, which was a great success. We also employ mostly local people, with 80% of our staff being Chesterfield-based.

KranLee Logistics are one of over 230 Chesterfield Champions that are proud to support the local economy, working closely with Destination Chesterfield to showcase Chesterfield and North Derbyshire as a destination to live, work, and invest.