Champion: "Without them, Chesterfield would lose part of what makes it unique."

Champion of the Week and Field Sales Executive at Chesterfield FC, Lucy Parker, shares her thoughts on the importance of supporting our independent businesses and local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hi, I’m Lucy Parker, Field Sales Executive at Chesterfield FC. The club is such a big part of the town’s identity and plays an important role in bringing people together, from lifelong supporters to visitors experiencing Chesterfield for the first time.

As well as working within the commercial team, I also proudly serve as the club’s supporter liaison officer. Both roles involve building relationships with local organisations, connecting them with the club and wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

Lucy Parker, Chesterfield FC

I think the obvious answer would be our first successful season back in the EFL, and of course, that’s something we’re all so proud of. But for me, the real achievement has been the change in perception locally. A big part of the shift comes from having owners who genuinely care about both the club and Chesterfield. They grew up here and understand our communities.

You can feel the difference across our town. More local kids wear their home shirts proudly (not just their Premier League shirts). We’ve also got the third-highest attendance in League Two, with over 8,500 people coming together every other week. It says so much about what the club means to the town and our people.

How would you describe Chesterfield using only three words?

Friendly, welcoming, evolving.

The club is such a big part of the town’s identity and plays an important role in bringing people together, from lifelong supporters to visitors experiencing Chesterfield for the first time.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SMH Group Stadium is an obvious favourite. I have great memories of going there with my grandad and family, and it’s special to work here now.

I also love walking the dogs around Linacre Reservoir. It’s so peaceful with so many trees and lots of paths to explore. I used to visit every day before work. Although I must admit, I haven’t had any early mornings up there recently!

Where are your favourite places to shop and eat out?

I’m a huge fan of Sicily on Sheffield Road and come up with lots of excuses to visit! I met the owners, Giuseppe and Monica, a few years ago and covered a few shifts there. All their food is homemade, and I love watching them make pasta.

How important is it that people continue to support independent businesses in Chesterfield?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent businesses play a huge role in shaping the town’s identity. They bring character, create jobs, and keep money circulating in the local economy. Without them, Chesterfield would lose part of what makes it unique. At the football club, we work with a wide range of local businesses and help them connect with the community through meaningful and budget-friendly advertising. It is not just about exposure. It is about giving their message a platform where it really matters. Supporting these businesses helps everyone move forward together.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield is a great place to work because it combines opportunity with community. There is a strong work ethic here and a real willingness to support local success. It feels like a town that wants to grow together.

How is your organisation supporting young people?

The club supported me through my Digital Marketing Degree Apprenticeship. Balancing studies and full-time work was tough, but the combination of education and experience set me up brilliantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which development do you think will have the biggest impact on Chesterfield?

I love our evolving town centre — a blend of heritage and modern development. I’m excited to see the Pomegranate Theatre and museum restored and hope flexible market spaces will boost events and bring communities together, alongside the events we host at the club.