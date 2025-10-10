Champion: "We always go above and beyond to help students learn vital skills while with us."

Diane Peternel, Sales and Marketing Director for Highlight Crafts, on how the Clay Cross-based organisation is sharing their love for crafts and creativity around the country.

I am Diane Peternel, Sales and Marketing Director for Highlight Crafts Ltd. Our business is a craft design, manufacturing, live online shopping, and education company, based in Clay Cross.

We regularly sell out our craft classes in our purpose-built craft academy. We have a lot of local customers, but also many who travel a long way to spend a couple of days getting creative with us!

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

Our business overcame our biggest customer going into administration last October. The loss had a dramatic impact on us, but we are now turning a corner. We have recently begun recruiting again and invested in new machinery. But our biggest change was made through our amazing team, who rallied to create our very own craft shopping channel, based out of our Live Shopping studios in Clay Cross.

We now broadcast almost forty live hours of sales, education, and entertainment to our community of crafty customers every week. Several other businesses sell their products through our shopping channel too – both within the industry and other sectors.

We were delighted to be involved in the recent launch of the new Hobbycraft TV shopping channel. We now have a couple of shows a week on there.

How would you describe Chesterfield using only three words?

Home, friendly, history

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I love visiting the gym at S40 on Chatsworth Road. It offers a brilliant selection of fitness facilities for all levels in and around Chesterfield.

Nearby, ninetyfour is perfect for a coffee or brunch dates with friends and family, or The Batch House is a short drive away on Whittington Moor.

I also enjoy visiting Hardwick Hall for a beautiful dose of fresh air and scenery.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

We now broadcast most of our shows directly from our own studios here in Clay Cross. We used to do multiple journeys a week to Peterborough for the TV, but we are now saving both fuel and lots of time.

In addition, we changed some of our packaging last year from sleeves in cellophane bags to cardboard envelopes to reduce our plastic use. By investing in our own printer to design and produce in-house, we no longer need to buy craft stickers from overseas.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield in North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield is my hometown; I was born & bred here and am proud of our town.

How is your business supporting young people?

We work with local schools and colleges to offer work placements. We always go above and beyond to help students learn vital skills while with us.

How are you, your business, or your team supporting our communities?

We love how many skilled, diverse workers we have in the area. We have a team of almost thirty people based at Clay Cross.

Which upcoming development excites you most?

The town centre regeneration underway around Clay Cross will allow small businesses to become bricks and mortar premises. It will bring new people to the area who will spend and boost our local economy.