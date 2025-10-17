Champion: "The combination of countryside charm and a close-knit community makes this area truly special."

After one year in business, Breedon Electrical Co-owner Neale Breedon, shares what makes him proud to call Chesterfield home.

Hi, my name is Neale, and together with my wife, we own Breedon Electrical in Chesterfield. We offer a full range of electrical services.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

We have just celebrated our first year in business, and what a year it has been! Over the past 12 months, we have taken on a diverse range of electrical projects, from small domestic jobs to large-scale commercial work. Each project has helped us grow, build strong relationships with clients, and establish a solid reputation for quality and reliability.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

We’re proud to call Chesterfield home. Whether we’re exploring the Peak District trails with our dog or winding down in one of Brampton’s cosy pubs, there is always something to enjoy. The combination of countryside charm and a close-knit community makes this area truly special.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

Supporting our local economy is a big part of our ethos. We source most of our materials from nearby suppliers, including a trusted, family-run business in the community. This not only ensures quality but also strengthens local trade relationships.

We are equally committed to the environment. All waste from our jobs is carefully removed and either recycled or disposed of responsibly.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield in North Derbyshire?

The community has been incredibly welcoming from the very beginning. Whether it’s being offered a cup of coffee or a bacon butty from a kind customer, the kindness never goes unnoticed.

How is your business supporting young people?

We understand how challenging it can be for young people to gain the on-site experience needed to pass their AM2 qualification (a mandatory assessment of competence for electricians). That’s why we’ve taken on a school leaver who started volunteering with us in May. Watching him grow and gain hands-on experience has been rewarding. It’s exciting knowing he’ll soon be a qualified electrician, contributing to the future of our industry.

How is your business supporting our communities?

We strongly believe in supporting other local businesses. Being part of the Chesterfield Champions has given us a real sense of belonging. Over time, we have built great relationships with tradespeople, shop owners, and suppliers, all of whom share the same passion for keeping business local.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefitted you?

We believe our first year has been a success, and we attribute this to one core value: honesty. We are transparent with our customers every step of the way. If a service or repair is not necessary, we will not push it. Instead, we provide honest advice and recommend the best solutions. Building trust and delivering value is at the heart of everything we do, and it is this approach that has helped us build strong, lasting relationships.

Which development do you think will have the greatest impact on Chesterfield?

As a family, we often spend weekends shopping locally, and it is disheartening when we see fewer people. While shopping online is convenient, there is something special about making a purchase in person and enjoying the friendly interactions with shopkeepers. Supporting local businesses keeps the town vibrant and fosters a stronger sense of community.

We encourage everyone to make a conscious effort to shop locally whenever possible, to preserve the character and spirit of our town for future generations.