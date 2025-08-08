Champion of the Week and Head of Sales at Bridge Help, Katie Snodden, is excited by the evolution of our town centre and believes it's breathing new life into our community.

Hi, I’m Katie Snodden, Head of Sales at Bridge Help - a specialist short-term lender based in Chesterfield. We provide bridging finance for commercial property transactions across England and Wales.

We work hands-on with brokers and borrowers to get deals done - from quick buy-to-let transactions to complex commercial deals. Our CEO, Chris, was a Chesterfield Solicitor for over 30 years, allowing us to consider a broad range of cases.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

This past year has been record-breaking for Bridge Help, with the highest number of enquiries to date. Increased investor support allowed us to launch exciting new products and grow our team with two new hires as we continue to scale.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Queen’s Park is always a favourite – central, family-friendly, and ideal for little ones to cycle or scoot safely. Events like the Chesterfield Children’s Festival bring it to life.

Another gem is The Market Pub. Their tasting nights are brilliant and well attended.

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

We’ve been carbon neutral since 2021. We reduce travel through Teams meetings where possible and have gone fully paperless with DocuSign – streamlining operations and reducing waste.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Though we operate nationwide, we’re lucky to work with many supportive local businesses - solicitors, valuers and brokers. Since moving here in 2010, I’ve found Chesterfield to be a genuinely friendly town and have built fantastic relationships.

How is your business supporting young people?

We’re passionate about giving young people insight into property finance. This summer, we’re welcoming a local student for work experience, supported by our CEO’s legal background.

We’ve also supported students during university holidays, including David Jobling, who came to us for work experience and now works part-time while completing his degree to become a chartered surveyor. He’s played a key role in developing our internal valuations process, a popular product with brokers.

How are you, your business, or your team supporting our communities?

We’ve helped local landlords and investors grow their portfolios and proudly sponsor Chesterfield Panthers. We’ve also run successful charity campaigns for Chesterfield Foodbank.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

Elder Way is fast becoming a real asset to the town centre. With businesses moving in like Bottle and Thyme, Hotpod Yoga, and my own incredible hairdressers, Feather and Fern, it’s breathing new life into the area.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I’d love to see Chesterfield continue to evolve while retaining its strong community feel. More family-friendly and experience-based businesses would bring fresh energy to the high street. Public spaces like Queen’s Park and the big screen at Vicar Lane are great assets too – the more we use them going forward, the better.