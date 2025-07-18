Champion: "Our goal is to help every child build confidence, fill learning gaps, and reach their full potential — whether they’re catching up, keeping up, or getting ahead."

Champion of the Week and owner at Kip McGrath, Lorna Bell, is helping to build up our young people and believes this community support is key to Chesterfield's identity.

Hi, I’m Lorna, and I’m the proud owner of Kip McGrath Chesterfield West. At our centre, we provide high-quality, tailored tuition in English and maths for children aged 5 to 16. Our goal is to help every child build confidence, fill learning gaps, and reach their full potential — whether they’re catching up, keeping up, or getting ahead.

As a qualified teacher with a passion for education, I opened Kip McGrath Chesterfield West because I truly believe in the power of personalised learning. Every child learns differently, and our structured programs are designed to meet each student’s individual needs in a supportive, engaging environment.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

Over the past year, my greatest achievement has been growing Kip McGrath Chesterfield West and Matlock into a trusted learning hub for families in our community. We’ve seen a significant increase in lessons delivered — not just through word-of-mouth, but because parents are seeing real progress and positive change in their children, both academically and in their confidence. Last year, we reached a peak of around 200 lessons delivered weekly, but I am thrilled to say we’ve grown to 315 lessons delivered each week - that’s a 58% increase.

What makes this even more special is that it was all achieved while I was pregnant, gave birth, and have been raising my baby boy. Balancing the demands of motherhood and running a growing business hasn’t been easy, but it’s made every milestone even more meaningful.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Charming, historic and community-focused.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

One of my favourite places in Chesterfield is Queen’s Park. It’s a beautiful green space perfect for a relaxing walk or a picnic with family. The playground and miniature train are always a hit with the little ones, and there’s something really peaceful about being surrounded by trees in the middle of town. It mirrors where we live – Sutton Spring Wood.

When it comes to walking my dog, there are several places that we love to walk: Grassmoor Country Park, Sutton Scarsdale Hall, Peter Fidler Nature Reserve and The Stockley Trail. These are serene environments, where my dog, Buddy, can enjoy the sights and scents of nature.

One final shout out, must go to Sugar Snap Play at The Glass Yard. It’s a beautifully designed, Montessori-inspired play space that’s just perfect for my little one.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

I love working in Chesterfield because it offers the perfect balance between a strong sense of community and exciting opportunities for growth. The people here are welcoming and supportive, which makes doing business feel more like building relationships than just transactions. I also appreciate the town’s charm - it has rich history and beautiful surroundings, yet it’s forward-thinking and always evolving.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

One of our core focuses is improving educational outcomes for our future generations. We work directly with schools, colleges and the local authority to provide bespoke, targeted maths and English tuition, giving students the extra support that they need to thrive. We also work with parents and carers, offering free assessment and tailored learning programmes that helps empower students to feel confident with their learning.

Beyond education, we’re committed to playing an active role in the wider community. Most recently, we donated 2,500 bottles of water to the Redbrik 10K and sponsored the finish line. Our team also volunteered their time to help marshal the event, which was a fantastic way to give back and be involved in such a positive day for the town.

And, there’s even more to come – exciting collaborations are in the works with brilliant local organisations and charities, such as Ashgate Hospice, Snapp-It, Junction Arts and Barlow Carnival. Watch this space - our presence in the community is growing, and we’re just getting started!

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

Earlier this year, we worked with Hello Social for support with our marketing plans for the year ahead. One of the most impactful pieces of advice we’ve received was about making our social media content more personal - and it’s been a real game-changer for the business.

This shift has allowed us to connect with our audience on a deeper level. It’s built trust, sparked new enquiries and opened doors to collaborations we might not have found otherwise.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

One current and upcoming development that I think will have the greatest impact on Chesterfield is the regeneration of the town centre. It’s not just about new buildings - it’s about creating more vibrant, accessible and attractive spaces for residents, businesses and visitors. I believe this kind of investment will breathe new life into the high street, attract more footfall, and boost the local economy.

For me, it’s also exciting because it opens up new opportunities for community engagement, events and collaborations. As someone who is passionate about education and supporting local people, I see real potential in how these developments can create better spaces for learning, creativity and connection.