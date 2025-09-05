Champion: "It’s great to see investment in spaces that bring the community together and for local businesses, that kind of energy makes a big difference"

Champion of the Week and Co-founder of Hello Social Avenue, David Coslett shares his experience of running a small business in Chesterfield and why it's a "great place to grow something meaningful."

Hi, I’m David - Co-founder of Hello Social Avenue, an award-winning social media agency based in Chesterfield.

At Hello Social, we’re a small but passionate team of creatives and strategists who love helping businesses grow. We mix fresh ideas with proven marketing strategies to create content that not only looks great but actually delivers results. It’s all about using the right tools and techniques to help you stand out and making sure your marketing efforts are driving real business outcomes.

What was the greatest achievement for your organisation over the past year?

Our biggest achievement this year was being recognised as a top 100 business by Elite Business Magazine and doubling our full-time team. Bringing amazing people to the team has been a massive milestone; it’s something I honestly never thought we’d do when we first started the business.

It’s easy to focus on goals and revenue, but having the right people around you makes all the difference. Building a team that shares the same passion and drive has been a real game-changer, and this is just the beginning.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire using only three words?

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Definitely Junction and Bottle & Thyme. Both these places have good vibes, good people and most importantly - good coffee.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire?

This is home for me, and I love giving back to the community. People genuinely want to support local and see each other succeed. There’s a real buzz around small businesses, which makes it a great place to grow something meaningful. Plus, you’re never far from a good coffee!

How is your business supporting young people?

We recently had another bright college student join the team for work experience, and we loved it as always. It's a brilliant reminder of how valuable it is to experience as much as you can. For us, it’s always rewarding to play a small part in helping shape someone’s future.

How are you, your business, or your team supporting our communities?

We work very closely with Bolsover UK, collaborating with local business owners, residents, and changemakers, all working towards one shared goal: making Bolsover a place to belong, stay and flourish.

We’ve also recently become a Chesterfield Champion to showcase Chesterfield as a place to invest, work, live and visit. That includes joining up with Destination Chesterfield for a partnership event - Chesterfield’s Marketing Meet Up.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

Lifehouse Church taking over the new building which used to be The Avenue will be a huge opportunity for local people. The vision for the church will have such an impact on the community.

The town centre revamp is going to be a big one for Chesterfield too. Upgrading the marketplace, the theatre, and the museum will bring more people into town and give it a real buzz again. It’s great to see investment in spaces that bring the community together and for local businesses, that kind of energy makes a big difference.