Champion: "It feels like the perfect place to grow both a business and a community."

Laura Holland, Ecotech Engineers

After launching the business five years ago, Managing Director of Ecotech Engineers, Laura Holland, shares why she's confident about building her future in Chesterfield.

Hi, I’m Laura Holland, Managing Director of Ecotech, a structural engineering consultancy specialising in the residential sector. I founded the company in 2020.

In just five years, I’ve grown the business from a solo venture to a team of five, working nationwide with national house builders and developers. We support clients with all aspects of structural design, from land appraisals to superstructure detailing, with a focus on quality and buildability. We’re also strengthening our ties with local developers and architects.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Celebrating our fifth anniversary was a major milestone. We marked it with clients and colleagues, whose support has been key to our success, and we’re excited for what’s next.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Warm, peaceful, friendly.

Where are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield?

Sorbo Lounge offers great brunches in a welcoming space for children and dogs, with thoughtful touches like free nappies and wipes.

Linacre is ideal to stretch your legs and enjoy nature with the family.

Peacock at Barlow is a beautiful spot with delicious food – perfect for team celebrations and client meetings.

How is your business becoming more sustainable?

We reduce travel by prioritising local projects and encouraging virtual meetings. Most of our work is digital, helping us cut down on paper use.

Why do you love working in Chesterfield?

Chesterfield’s strong business community is incredibly supportive. Groups like the Property and Construction Group connect, share ideas, and support one another, making the area feel progressive and inclusive.

Add to that the closeness of the Peak District, which encourages a healthier work-life balance, and it feels like the perfect place to grow both a business and a community.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

We support young people through initiatives like Made in Chesterfield, attending school careers days, and outreach events.

How is your business supporting local people?

We try to ensure any work we outsource is as local as possible, such as using PDM for our marketing merchandise, Greenfrog Computing for IT support, Dey & Co for our accounting, and Peak Performance Business Coaching.

What support has your business received recently, and how has it benefited your business?

The support we get from client recommendations has greatly assisted in the growth of our client base, giving us a wonderful confidence boost to keep going forward.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town?

The new housing in the town centre, combined with the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project will have such positive impacts on Chesterfield. Encouraging people to spend more time in our town and engage with the local community.

Another exciting development is the planned redevelopment of the Eyres building, creating both residential and commercial space to further improve and grow the town.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030?

It’s positive that we can reach key cities like London, Leeds and Manchester in less than two hours by direct train from Chesterfield. However, I’d like to see more trains added to these routes.

I also hope areas affected by changes in shopping habits are redeveloped into thriving spaces, which the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project and Eyres redevelopment will hopefully achieve. The market was alive with families for the dinosaur event recently, and I look forward to more of this vibrancy.