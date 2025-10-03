Champion: "I’m pleased to see our town’s history being protected and sympathetically rejuvenated"

Founder and Director at New Oak Estates, Paul Flitter, shares what makes him proud to live in Chesterfield and his hopes for the town's future development.

Hi, I’m Paul Flitter, Founder and Director of New Oak Estates. We’ve been supporting sellers, landlords, buyers, and tenants across Chesterfield, Matlock, and Alfreton since 2017.

Much of our work comes from word of mouth, with clients recommending us. We’re proud to be recognised for our consistent five-star reviews and national awards, and strong community ties.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

We are delighted to have been identified as one of the top estate agents in the UK for the second year running. We feature in the Best Estate Agent Guide 2025 – the most comprehensive review of UK agencies.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Picturesque, progressive, accessible.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

At my time of life, I enjoy slowing down compared to social events. I enjoy coffee and treats at Host and Dunston Garden Centre, or an evening meal out at The Tickled Trout in Barlow, indulging in the fabulous Chris Mapp’s culinary delights.

That said, I have an evening out with friends on the calendar to visit the Winding Wheel Theatre for a comedy show, which should be fun!

Living in Wingerworth, having two growing boys and a Labrador, we often find ourselves strolling around The Avenue Nature Reserve or Ashover Rock to take in the fabulous scenery and blow away the cobwebs.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

We based our business in Clay Cross, knowing that development was on its way for both local housing and town amenities.

Over the years, we have been privileged to work on behalf of so many lovely clients and now see ourselves as part of the community. Our business needs to collaborate with other businesses to deliver an efficient service to its customers. We have those relationships on our doorstep, so why go anywhere else!

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

New Oak Estates is a business providing a quality service to local people. We have recently sponsored two football teams, enabling them to pay for kits for the next two years. One of the teams is within the WJSA (Wingerworth Junior Spots Association). It includes players who hope to one day play in the Premier League!

We have also recently joined Chesterfield Champions to collaborate with local businesses, share community news and promote Chesterfield. We’re open to new ways to support local people.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The regeneration of our town centre has great importance and will have a significant impact. It will bring fresh opportunities for new business and should breathe life into the high street once more.

Our market is part of our history and what we are well-known for. I’m pleased to see our town’s history being protected and sympathetically rejuvenated.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

Chesterfield is already a fabulous place to live and conduct business. I see it as a progressive, large town with great connections to nearby cities. I’m looking forward to our town centres evolving further once the work is complete.

I was pleased to read about the funding for the Chesterfield to Staveley regeneration route and hope to see similar investment in the A61. Hopefully, our new cycling and walking routes will also help to ease congestion, alongside the town’s new emission-free buses.