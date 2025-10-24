Champion: "I am particularly proud of our involvement with the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project."

After calling Chesterfield home for 40 years, Kriston Harvey, local civil engineer and Director at Rodgers Leask, is now helping to shape the town he grew up in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am Kriston Harvey, civil engineer and one of the directors at Rodgers Leask. We are a multi-disciplinary engineering consultancy. I have overall responsibility for business development and civil engineering across the company and work on projects in Chesterfield and across the whole of the UK.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

We’ve had several significant achievements within the business over the last year, but on a personal level, as someone who has called Chesterfield home for over 40 years, I am particularly proud of our involvement with the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project and seeing the recently completed Market Square re-open. This vibrant update to the town centre’s public realm blends repurposed cobbles with new feature paving, subtly honouring the market’s heritage through a carefully chosen material palette.

Kriston Harvey, Rodgers Leask

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Collaborative, ambitious, welcoming

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

Board & Bean café is a great spot to visit as a family for some good old-fashioned board games while enjoying a coffee (and some cake!) We regularly visit the Avenue Country Park and Washlands to walk or cycle, and I also like an afternoon strolling through Queen’s Park in the sun, watching the local cricket.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Chesterfield has a very strong collaborative bond between the public and private sectors. The local authority and private sector regularly work together to support initiatives such as Made in Chesterfield (with one of its aims providing the next generation with a greater understanding of career opportunities) or in the delivery of the broad range of transformative projects which are being brought forward across the borough.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town?

I may be biased, but I think the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project will provide a significant positive impact on the town once it is complete.

People’s shopping habits have clearly changed in recent years, and the changes to the market area reflect this. The new layout respects the traditional market while introducing flexible space to host a wider range of events, boosting footfall and attracting families. The additional green areas and seating will no doubt enhance the visitor experience and provide much-welcome dwell space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

I hope Chesterfield continues to be bold and brave with the transformation of the town centre. There have already been several successful projects delivered, such as One Waterside Place and the Northern Enterprise Centre, which have attracted new business to the area and provided much-needed quality office space for growing organisations that want to remain in Chesterfield.

The local authority also has a clear focus on the quality of housing being developed. Together, this will only enhance the reputation of Chesterfield as a great place to work and live. I believe that continued collaboration between the public and private sectors will ultimately help to drive this forward.