Champion: "Chesterfield is at an exciting turning point, evolving its proud industrial heritage to make the town a great place to live and work."

Associate Director and Chartered Town Planner at nineteen47, Sarah Wills, is encouraging more collaboration to shape Chesterfield's future towards a shared vision.

Hi, I'm Sarah Wills. I’m Associate Director and Chartered Town Planner at planning and urban design practice, nineteen47. I manage regeneration and residential development projects throughout Chesterfield, the wider East Midlands and Yorkshire regions.

I also represent the business within Chesterfield Champions and the Chesterfield Property and Construction Group.

At nineteen47, we are dedicated to combining extensive local knowledge with planning and urban design expertise to ensure developments support placemaking and economic growth. Within Chesterfield, we benefit communities through inclusive, well-designed, and sustainable projects.

Chesterfield Waterside

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Ambitious, transformative, connected.

What do you love most about Chesterfield?

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire are undergoing significant transformation, with a regeneration programme which stands out within the East Midlands for its exciting, vision-led approach to growth.

Property, place marketing and public sector professionals locally have high standards and a common goal. At nineteen47, we continue to collaborate with local authorities to help shape Chesterfield’s future.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

We are committed to playing our part in building future property professionals. We run apprenticeship programmes, nurturing young people at an early stage of their careers to provide valuable experiences in all aspects of the property industry.

I am also heavily involved in the Women in Property mentoring programme and support various early and mid-level career professionals in their journey.

How much has the creative and digital sector in Chesterfield grown in recent years?

The creative and digital sector has grown significantly in recent years, and we see this influencing the built environment throughout the region.

A standout example of this is the Waterside masterplan, which transformed the remains of a former commercial factory site. Another is the Basin Square development completed in 2022, which provides 35,000 sq ft of Grade A office space. These masterplans are changing how we live and work in the town and will be a significant asset in attracting digital and creative talent.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

Amongst the standout sustainable housing projects is Pearl, a development from housebuilder Homes by honey on Tom Lane in Duckmanton, comprising a mixture of 275 new homes. The homes have been designed specifically to combine style, substance and sustainability.

What is your vision for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire in 2030? What do you think the town needs to achieve this?

We must maintain a continued focus on housing delivery, alongside regional growth, to help position Chesterfield as an economic powerhouse for the East Midlands and beyond.

Chesterfield is at an exciting turning point, evolving its proud industrial heritage to make the town a great place to live and work. This enables it to complement the established areas undergoing similar patterns of economic development, such as Sheffield and Derby.

We need to build on the strong collaboration which is already taking place between partners in the private and public sectors. Doing this will enhance the mutual support, make use of the strong ambitions both parties have for the region and make sure Chesterfield has its economy and community ready to face the future.