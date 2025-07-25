Champion: "As a firm, we want to get involved and make a real difference for people living and working in the town."

Champion of the Week and Managing Director of Vines Legal Limited, Catherine Wenborn, shares what makes her proud to be running a business in Chesterfield.

Hi, I’m Catherine Wenborn, Managing Director of Vines Legal Limited. We are a firm of Solicitors specialising in Matrimonial and Family Law.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

In June 2024 we moved premises to take 2 office spaces at Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre. The move to modern and serviced accommodation has been very beneficial to the business and forms an important part of the company’s growth strategy.

Catherine Wenborn, Vines Legal Limited

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Ambitious, progressive, welcoming.

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

I really appreciate Queens Park as a lovely green space, the Markets are a favourite too so it’s great to see its renovation. And Chatsworth Road, as there are plenty of great bars and restaurants to explore.

In June 2024 Vines moved premises to take 2 office spaces at Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre

How is your business or organisation becoming more sustainable?

NGEC (Next Generation Estate Contracts program) has a number of initiatives to help businesses become more sustainable providing recycling of both cardboard waste and food waste. Also, our move to a more modern building is helping us to promote energy efficiency, and as an office we are working towards becoming paperless.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

Personally, I find it has a very supportive, friendly and motivated business community. And as a firm, we want to get involved and make a real difference for people living and working in the town and surrounding area.

How are you supporting young people in your business through apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience and how are young people contributing to the success of your business?

We have recently employed a Level 7 Apprentice who we’ll support as they go on to qualify as a Solicitor. A great thing we’ve found about hiring an apprentice, is they’ve brought a fresh set of skills, positivity and enthusiasm to the firm.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

Primarily through the services that we offer, as we seek to alleviate the stress of family separation and ease the pain of that journey. But then also by helping develop our employers along their career paths.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

I’m looking forward to seeing the progress made with the Chesterfield Waterside Development as I’m sure that will attract businesses to the town, as well as provide further leisure facilities for local people and promote tourism to the area.

Vines Legal are one of over 230 Chesterfield Champions that are proud to support the local economy, working closely with Destination Chesterfield to showcase Chesterfield and North Derbyshire as a destination to live, work, visit and invest.