Central Technology acquires IT3000 – A strategic move toward Enhanced Client Experience
The acquisition marks a strategic step forward for both organisations, positioning them to deliver even greater value to their customers.
Ian Snow, CEO of Central Technology, expressed his enthusiasm about the integration; “We are delighted to welcome IT3000 to the Central Technology Group. Their approach, culture, and unwavering commitment to exceptional client experience align perfectly with our own values.
"By joining forces, we aim to leverage both organisations’ expertise and experience to enhance our offerings and meet the evolving needs of our clients.
"IT3000, known for its high-quality IT services, has been a trusted advisor for businesses since 2006. Their track record of reliability and customer satisfaction has made them a sought-after choice for organisations seeking responsive IT support and long-term strategic guidance.”
Sam Walsh, Operations Director at IT3000, emphasised the positive impact of joining forces. “Teaming up with Central Technology allows us to tap into their scale, expertise, and additional resources.
"Our commitment to empowering clients through technology remains steadfast. Whether it’s day-to-day IT support or strategic planning, we are dedicated to ensuring our clients’ businesses thrive.”
The consolidation of Central Technology and IT3000 represents a powerful synergy, combining their strengths to create an even more robust and client-focused MSP. As the business landscape continues to evolve, this strategic move positions both companies to provide innovative solutions and exceptional service to their valued clients.