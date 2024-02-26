Celebrating staff success at Ilkeston manufacturing business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Dooling BSc (Hons) has been promoted from Senior Project Manager to Head of Technical.

In his new capacity as Head of Technical, James assumes leadership of Dales technical department. His responsibilities include directing the technical department, overseeing and managing contracts from the initial point of order to job completion, creating CAD designs, offering technical support for inquiries and ongoing orders, as well as training newcomers in the Dales project management team.

James joined Dales Fabrications in 2009 as a Project Manager, shortly after achieving his BSc(Hons) in Product Design. He was promoted to Senior Project Manager in 2017 and therefore completely understands the workings of Dales Technical Department, with over 15 years of service.

David Pritchard BEng (Hons) has been promoted to Head of Production. As Head of Production, David’s responsibilities will include leading Dales Production department, assigning delivery dates, producing manufacturing drawings, ordering stock & material, and training newcomers to Dales Production department.

After completing his A-levels, David joined Dales Fabrications in October 2014 as an Apprentice in the Production Processing department. As part of his apprenticeship, David studied Manufacturing Engineering achieving his BEng(Hons) degree.

David’s achievements and recent promotion are a clear illustration of the benefits that an apprenticeship with Dales can provide.