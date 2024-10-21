Celebrating excellence: RA Information Systems wins 2024 UKSPA Award
This landmark event celebrated the founding of UKSPA and highlighted its immense impact on high-tech industries, propelling innovation across the UK for four decades. The conference brought together a vibrant community of members from science parks and innovation hubs nationwide.
In this celebratory atmosphere, Chesterfield-based RA Information Systems was honoured with the prestigious 2024 UKSPA Customer Service – Business Affiliates Award. This accolade recognises organisations that consistently go above and beyond in delivering exceptional service to the innovation sector.
As a leading IT and software company, RA Information Systems has made a name for itself by providing comprehensive IT services, data security, enterprise network infrastructure and software tailored for the UK’s innovation-driven landscape.
Having attended the event, RA information systems Financial Director, Helen Hadfield, shared her reflections on this important milestone:
“This is a very proud moment for our company, as this prestigious award celebrates Business Affiliates that consistently go above and beyond in delivering exceptional service to support scientific and technological innovation hubs across the UK, and myself and Richard Fowler were truly honoured to accept the award on behalf of our incredible team! This award not only highlights the hard work our team puts in every day, but is also a reflection of our collective commitment to excellence and our focus on supporting our clients and driving innovation. I am excited to see where our innovation leads us next and how we can continue to provide the excellent service we offer our clients.”
RA Information Systems extends its heartfelt gratitude to UKSPA for recognising its dedication to exceptional service and congratulates all other winners for their remarkable contributions to the sector.