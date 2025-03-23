Celebrating 20 years of dedication and excellence with Chesterfield Opticians

Natalie Murphy marks two decades with Elliott & Heath Opticians

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliott and Heath Opticians is proud to announce that Natalie Murphy, a valued member of the team, is celebrating her remarkable 20-year anniversary with the practice. Over the past two decades, Natalie has become a familiar and trusted face for countless patients, contributing to the growth and success of the practice through her commitment to patient care, professionalism, and unwavering dedication. Natalie started as a teenager and has never worked anywhere else.

Since joining Elliott & Heath in 2005 Natalie has played an integral role in delivering exceptional eye care and fostering long-term relationships with patients. Her passion for her work and her deep knowledge of the industry have helped the practice thrive and continue to provide top-notch services to the local community. Natalie’s journey with the practice has seen her grow from a young optical assistant to Dispensing Manager where she continues to make a significant impact every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Natalie’s hard work, dedication, and positive attitude have been a cornerstone of our success over the years," said Jeremy Ralph, company director "Her personal connection with our patients and her commitment to excellence have made her an invaluable part of the team. We’re thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone with her."

Right to Left Ruth Bilton, Natalie Murphy, Lesley Vaines

As part of the celebration, we will host a special event to honour Natalie’s achievements, where colleagues, friends, and patients will have the opportunity to offer their congratulations and share memories. The practice also extends its gratitude to Natalie for her tireless efforts and exceptional service to the community.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with such a wonderful team and for the trust and support of our patients over the years,” said Natalie Murphy. “It has truly been a privilege to be part of Elliott and Heath and I look forward to many more years of contributing to the practice’s success.”