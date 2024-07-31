Celebrated Shardlow restaurant undergoes refurbishment as founder hands over to next generation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After three decades in business, a popular Indian restaurant is undergoing a comprehensive refurbishment as the owner hands the reins over to his son and nephew.

Tandoori Nights in Shardlow closed for a complete renovation in May and the building is being transformed into a 140-seat restaurant branded as Kitchen 7, which will serve contemporary Asian cuisine.

It will be run by founder Ali Khan’s son and nephew – Hamza, 24, and Haris, 19, – who have grown up within the family-run restaurant and intend to open similar branches across the Midlands.

The re-energised space is being given a modern interior design with a fresh, contemporary feel designed to maintain the restaurant’s welcoming ambiance, with updated décor, comfortable seating and improved lighting.

The newly refurbished Kitchen 7.

Renovated kitchen facilities will support an expanded menu, featuring a new brand of Indian food including dishes such as soft shell crab and Murgh Nizami.

Ali Khan, who has welcomed hundreds of customers over the last 30 years in business, expressed his excitement about this new chapter.

“It has been an incredible journey watching our restaurant grow and become a part of so many lives,” said Ali.

“We have many customers who have been coming to us since we very first opened and we have grown to be friends with so many families. We know their names, what they do and have a close relationship with them.

From left, Hamza Ali, Ali Khan and Mohammad Haris.

“Passing the business on to Hamza and Haris is a proud moment for me. Their passion and fresh ideas will ensure that Kitchen 7 continues to thrive for decades to come.”

“We’ve learned so much from Dad over the years,” said Hazma. “We’re committed to honouring his vision while bringing in new ideas and improvements that reflect our customers’ evolving tastes and preferences.

“Shardlow is in a fantastic position – not far from Derby, just 15 minutes from Nottingham and 20 minutes from Leicester and we think people will definitely travel for the kind of food we intend to serve.

“We are already looking at some sites in other cities and hope that Kitchen 7 will be an upmarket brand that people come to associate with phenomenal food and exceptional service.

“With a commitment to quality, innovation and authenticity, we are creating a dining destination that celebrates the best of Indian cuisine in a modern context.”

Kitchen 7 will have four separate dining areas, including one for private dining which will seat up to 20 guests. The car park has spaces for 50 vehicles and staff will continue to operate a takeaway service when it reopens.