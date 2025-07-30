Celebrate Christmas with your team and make a local difference

Brightlife Charity, led entirely by volunteers

Local businesses are being invited to swap the usual office party for a night that truly makes a difference, as Brightlife launches its festive Christmas Party fundraiser at SMH Stadium, Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set for 18th December 2025, the event promises an unforgettable evening of fine dining, music, and celebration, all while raising vital funds to support isolated older people across Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire, and Bolsover.

Organised by Brightlife, a local telephone befriending charity dedicated to tackling loneliness in later life, the event offers businesses the perfect opportunity to reward their teams with a full festive experience, complete with a three-course meal, wine on the table, a raffle with great prizes, and an evening of disco and dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is more than just a Christmas party,” said Ann Monk, CEO of Brightlife. “It’s a chance for local businesses to come together, celebrate Christmas in style, and make a real difference in the lives of older people right here in our community.”

Brightlife Christmas Party Event

The event is open to businesses of all sizes, from small teams to larger organisations looking to book full tables. With tickets priced at £95 per person—including dinner, drinks and a disco, it’s a high-quality experience with heart.

“We know many businesses are looking for something meaningful this Christmas,” Ann added. “This is a turn-key event—we’ll take care of everything so companies can simply show up, enjoy, and know their night out is helping someone else feel less alone this winter.”

Doors open at 7.00pm, and guests will be welcomed into a beautifully decorated venue designed to capture the magic of Christmas while fostering connection and community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every penny raised will go directly to Brightlife’s befriending services, which support hundreds of older people each year through regular phone calls, helping to combat loneliness and promote mental wellbeing.

Tickets are on sale now, and tables are expected to book quickly. To reserve your place or enquire about group bookings, email [email protected] or call 01246 273333