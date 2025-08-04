Catherine Atkinson MP visits Tioga Limited and sister company SIXIS Technology to celebrate Derby’s role in advanced manufacturing and employee ownership

Catherine Atkinson, MP for Derby North, visited leading electronics manufacturer Tioga Limited on Thursday, July 24 to learn more about the company’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, commitment to skilled local employment, and transition to employee ownership.

Tioga Limited, based in Derby, provides contract electronics manufacturing services to customers in the medical, defence, industrial, and communications sectors. The company is part of the Tioga Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), alongside its sister companies SIXIS Technology Limited and Tioga Design Services Limited. Together, the group delivers end-to-end UK-based product design, development, manufacturing and data-driven technology solutions.

During her visit, Catherine toured Tioga’s manufacturing facility, met team members from across the business, and explored how employee ownership is helping to empower staff, support regional jobs, and strengthen the UK’s manufacturing base.

“It was fantastic to visit Tioga and see the highly skilled, high-value work being done here in Derby. The business is clearly committed to investing in its people, growing local jobs, and supporting innovation through employee ownership – it’s exactly the kind of forward-thinking company we need more of in the UK,” said Catherine Atkinson MP

Catherine learns about SIXIS Technology's HAVS and WBV HAVSPRO Sensor

The visit also spotlighted SIXIS Technology, Tioga’s sister company and fellow EOT member, which designs and develops HAVSPRO, an intelligent, tool-mounted device that continuously measures and monitors whole body and hand-arm vibration exposure in real time. Data is securely uploaded to a cloud-based platform to help improve workforce safety and compliance. HAVSPRO is developed in the UK, manufactured by Tioga in Derby, and used by thousands of workers nationwide, demonstrating the group’s integrated design-to-delivery capability.

“We were delighted to welcome Catherine and share how our employee-owned group is combining innovation, manufacturing, and long-term job security right here in Derby,” said Andy Grimmett, CEO of Tioga Limited.

“Through the Tioga EOT, our teams at Tioga, SIXIS, and Tioga Design Services are working together to grow UK-based capability and deliver real value for our customers, employees, and local community.”

Tioga Limited became an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) in March 2025, marking a significant milestone in the company’ ongoing commitment to its people, values and long-term vision.

A member of Tioga's Through Hole Team demonstrates her steady hand whilst adding vital components to the PCB

Separately, the company also adopted a four-day working week in 2024 following a successful year-long pilot scheme. The initiative has delivered sustained benefits in productivity, staff wellbeing, and operational performance.

Catherine also met with production staff, engineers, and employee representatives to hear their perspectives on working within an employee-owned business and the importance of long-term thinking in sustaining the future of UK manufacturing.

The visit underlined the importance of companies like Tioga and its sister businesses in driving regional growth, fostering innovation, and securing high-quality, long-term employment in the UK. As part of the Tioga Employee Ownership Trust, the group remains focused on building a resilient, future-ready manufacturing capability that delivers real value for its employees, customers, and community.