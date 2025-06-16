Careers inspiration for Chesterfield’s future generation

The Careers Made in Chesterfield (CMiC) programme, funded by Chesterfield Borough Council as part of its Skills Action Plan and delivered by Direct Education Business Partnership (DEBP), has enjoyed another successful year - engaging 214 young people through interactive workshops and providing 20 work experience placements.

Designed to strengthen the local talent pipeline, CMiC helps students gain a clearer understanding of the skills, qualifications, and pathways required to secure high-quality employment in the Chesterfield area – alongside first-hand experience of real working environments.

Paula Symonds, Projects Manager at DEBP, said, “CMiC introduces students to a broad range of career opportunities within Chesterfield’s key growth sectors. In year one, we focused on Property and Construction. Now in year two, we’ve expanded to include Health, Science and Social Care, and Engineering and Manufacturing. It’s been fantastic to have local businesses actively involved and engaging directly with students about their business and industry.”

Workshops were delivered at Parkside Community School, Springwell Community College, and Whittington Green School. Working in teams, students tackled a challenge based on a flooding incident - designing flood prevention measures and planning a temporary hospital to support the community in an emergency. All whilst exploring the different sectors and recognising their transferable skills.

Ashgate Croft students visiting Thomas Bow City Asphalt at Chesterfield Market Place.

A student from Whittington Green School commented, “The best part was working with friends to create something that may help in the future.”

Students have also participated in several employer site visits, providing valuable insights into local industries. These included:

Springwell students visiting Triton Construction at Staveley Canal Basin.

Customers from the Chesterfield Youth Hub visiting United Cast Bar, with one securing an apprenticeship after the visit, and also Thomas Bow City Asphalt at Chesterfield Market Place.

Ashgate Croft students visiting Stepnell at Spire Lodge and Thomas Bow City Asphalt at Chesterfield Market Place.

Vicky Bridge, Gateway 1 Teacher from Ashgate Croft School said, “The students thought their visit was interesting, learning about Thomas Bow’s company history and seeing the builders in action. They go to Chesterfield town centre every week, so it was great to see the progress on the market renovation.”

In total, 15 local employers have supported the CMiC programme, including: EcoTech Engineers Ltd, Environment Agency, Fortem, Frank Shaw Associates, Jackson Civil Engineering, Met Office, MSE Hiller, O’Brien Construction Ltd, Rodgers Leask Limited Consulting Engineers, Stepnell, Thomas Bow City Asphalt, Tim Jones Consulting, Triton Construction and United Cast Bar. Three further/higher education providers have also supported including: Chesterfield College, Nottingham Trent University and the University of Derby.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and cabinet member for economic growth, said: “The Careers Made in Chesterfield programme has had another successful year. The interactive workshops and work experience opportunities are an excellent way of young people gaining knowledge about local businesses and provide inspiration in terms of future career paths that could be followed.

“By working with employers, we can ensure that skills provision in the borough meets their future needs. I look forward to seeing how this programme continues to progress and hearing from young people about how it has helped them.”

CMiC is a key part of Chesterfield Borough Council’s Skills Action Plan, which aims to ensure that local people have the right skills to support career progression and benefit from future employment opportunities.

Employers interested in getting involved in CMiC, are encouraged to get in touch at [email protected].