Care home residents RSPB Big Bird Watch Avian Bonanza

Hoar Cross Care Home participated in the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) Big Bird Watch, turning their day into an ornithological spectacle!
By Ellie JonsonContributor
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:21 GMT
The care home's garden became a stage for the vibrant spectacle of birds that graced the residents with their presence. The residents, equipped with binoculars and bird identification sheets, were delighted by visits from a variety of birds.

The air was filled with the distinct calls and songs of pheasants, blue tits, and great tits, while robins added a splash of red to the greenery of the garden. Pied wagtails and wood pigeons swooped in, adding to the tally. In a rare treat, the lesser spotted woodpecker made an appearance, much to the excitement of everyone present. Nuthatches, known for their acrobatic feats, clung to the sides of trees, peering curiously at the onlookers.

Anna Whitehouse, Manager at Hoar Cross Nursing Home "Transforming their day into viewing the everyday activity of our feathered garden friends was an enchanting watch, especially magnified through the binoculars. Residents shared stories and smiles, their faces lighting up with every new sighting.”

The Big Bird Watch at Hoar Cross Care Home not only provided an opportunity for the residents to engage with nature but also highlighted the importance of wildlife conservation in Burton.

