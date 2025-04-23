Care home recognised with Award for enhancing residents’ support and dignity at the end of life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Treetops Hospice has awarded Long Eaton View Care Home with an End-of-Life Care Achievement Award, reflecting the best practice care and support staff are providing to their residents.

The award for ‘Excellence in Care with Dignity’ reflects several months of care home staff training and mentorship provided by Treetops nurses, Faye Thrasivoulou and Laura Slack.

Treetops Care Home Development and End of Life Care Support Nurse Faye, explained more about the award:

“We provide specialist end-of-life training to residential care homes like Long Eaton View, across the whole of Erewash. It helps staff recognise the early signs and symptoms when a resident’s health starts to decline, and how to best care for them.

Treetops nurses, Faye Thrasivoulou and Laura Slack

“This award recognises how the team at Long Eaton View came up with an innovative way of communicating the level of care required for each of their residents. This is done discreetly by having small symbols on the resident’s bedroom door, which only the care home staff understand. This helps everyone to work together to support that person whilst maintaining privacy and dignity.”

Debbie Rhodes, Registered Manager at Long Eaton View, received the achievement award on behalf of her staff team.

“We’re thrilled to get this award. It really reflects all the hard work and commitment of our staff to want to give the best quality end-of-life care to our residents.

“When a resident’s health is deteriorating, everyone can be made aware in a discreet way, and we work together to best care and support them as they reach the very end of life.

Long Eaton View with Treetops Hospice nurses

“The support from Treetops Hospice has been an absolute Godsend. Laura and Faye have almost become part of our team, as though they’ve always been here.’’

The training includes how to have sensitive conversations with residents to identify and record their final wishes in advance. Faye and Laura also offer ongoing peer support.

Since the project began, Treetops nurses have trained 444 staff from 16 care homes within Erewash. The two-year project is funded by The Sir Jules Thorn Charitable Trust.

Treetops Hospice, one of the leading end-of-life care charities in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families. Every year, Treetops provides vital care and support to over 2,000 people across Derbyshire.

Treetops is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need and welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate