Milford Care, located across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, won The Social Care Covid Hero Award at The Great British Care Awards, as well as being highly commended in four other areas; Jim Watt for Registered Home Manager of Ashbourne Lodge, Richard Glover for Home Chef, Abigail Shaw for Dementia Carer and Fay Bidwell, Beryl Nolan, Claudia Cottrill, Teresa Yeomans, Elaine Lomas for their contribution to Ancillary Care.

Jim Watt and Kara Gratton collected The Social Care Covid Hero Award which recognised their inspirational leadership in creating the safest possible environment for their residents and staff. When the pandemic began in 2020, Kara Gratton and Jim Watt had a huge challenge on their hands and have been at the forefront for all Covid related issues for all six Milford Care homes.

Both Jim and Kara were commended for quickly introducing additional infection control procedures including enhanced cleaning within all six care homes as well as taking control of PPE stock, liaising with government officials and supporting each Registered Home Manager.

Milford Care win regional Covid Hero Award. Pictured Jim Watt and Kara Gratton.

Winner, Kara Gratton said, “Jim and I are overjoyed to receive such a prestigious award. It has been an extremely challenging time for all of the care sector, so to be recognised regionally against our peers is a fantastic honour.”

“We couldn’t have achieved the award without the dedication from teams in our care homes. They carried out tireless work caring for our residents during what was such a worrying time. We’re so grateful.”