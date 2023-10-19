Care home group celebrates excellence at staff awards

A care home group based across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire have recognised the dedicated work of their staff by hosting an awards evening, handing out over 20 awards.

Milford Care, which operates six residential and nursing homes, hosted their special event at their ‘Outstanding’ rated care home, Ashbourne Lodge, and decked it out with a red-top theme, black tie dress, three course meal and an open bar.

The 6 care homes across the two counties were invited to attend in order to receive their awards and gifts for going the extra mile for the residents and the group. Staff members from every department of the group attended, including nurses, kitchen staff, managers, maintenance, and Head Office staff.

Richard Glover, winner of the Chef Award said, “To be nominated and chosen for this award is an honour and I’m extremely proud to be representing the group. Working with the residents to devise menus and make sure they have everything they need is a pleasure. Milford Care has always made sure to recognise people’s efforts so it makes the award seem even more special.”

Pierre Falleth, Director Milford Care, said: “We are delighted to give out so many awards to our fantastic team members. Our teams work so hard and offer a huge amount of support to one another, our residents and their families. It’s a pleasure to host an awards event in honour of these selfless individuals. Despite only having a select number of awards to give out, I want to thank the whole group for their contributions to the running of the homes. We couldn’t do it without you.”

Milford Care has six care homes across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, two of which are rated ‘Outstanding’ from CQC. Spencer Grove in Belper (Outstanding), Ashbourne Lodge in Ashbourne (Outstanding), Milford House in Duffield (Good), The Meadows in Alfreton (Good) are all based within the Derbyshire area and Hazelgrove in Hucknall (Good), Nottinghamshire and Buddleia House (Good).

Milford Care is known throughout Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire for being innovative and a leader in the care industry with a long list of awards to their name. It’s the first group in the UK to embed the Montessori Care ethos to enhance people’s quality of life by giving residents purpose and meaning. The group have created an environment in which individuals can do as much for themselves as possible with meaningful roles, routines and activities tailored to the individual. Milford Care specialise in residential care, nursing care, palliative care, dementia care, respite and day care.