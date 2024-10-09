Care home group celebrates excellence at 2024 staff awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Milford Care group has once again celebrated the outstanding achievements and dedication of its staff at the 2024 staff awards. This prestigious event recognises the remarkable contributions made by individuals and teams working in the care homes, highlighting their commitment to making a profound difference to the lives of residents and their families.

The awards ceremony, which took place in their ‘Outstanding’ rated care home, Ashbourne Lodge, brought together staff from all six Milford Care homes to honour those who have gone above and beyond in their roles. The ceremony hosted a Hawaiian theme throughout complete with limbo, three-course meal, cocktails and an hour-long awards ceremony. Staff members from every department of the group attended, including nurses, carers, managers, maintenance, catering staff, housekeeping, wellbeing facilitators, dementia care champions, and Central support staff

Milford Care Group’s Director, Pierre Falleth, expressed heartfelt thanks to the entire team, emphasising the crucial role each person plays in enhancing the quality of life for the residents.

“In Hawaii, there is a strong sense of *Ohana*, which means family. And I can’t think of a better word to describe what we have here. Each of you is part of our Milford Care *Ohana* – a family that works together, grows together, and supports one another. Like a family, we are bound by more than just the work we do. We are connected by the sense of belonging we’ve created together for residents, families and colleagues – a community where everyone can feel they belong in true Montessori spirit.”

Milford Care’s 2024 Award Winners The following individuals were honoured for their exceptional contributions to Milford Care:

Growing With Each Day: Rosie Nicholson

Highly Commended (Growing Each Day): Tammy Foster

Leadership: Mary Inger Newton

Chef: Sue Dennington

Highly Commended (Chef): Beverly Foster

Montessori Champion: Janet Peat

Highly Commended (Montessori Champion): Sophia Bacon

Palliative Care (Nurse): Lucy Annable

Palliative Care (Care Assistant): Rachel Edmondson

Innovator: Kirsty Swift

Residents’ Advocate: Estelle Garside

Dining Experience: Karen Watson

Highly Commended (Dining Experience): Joy Nash

Roaming Carer: Maria Mintenas

Maintenance: Nico Vergu

Wellbeing Facilitator: Stacey Sandham

Because You Care: Paula Jaques

Homekeeper: Teresa Evans

Highly Commended (Homekeeper): Lisa Jones

Special Recognition Awards The Special Recognition Awards acknowledged the exceptional work of the following staff members:

Thomas Stanton

Kayleigh Adams

Karl Coleman

Briony Marshall

Rachel Gillespie

Lisa Pekel

Vicky Russell

Spirit of Milford Award

The evening culminated in the presentation of the Spirit of Milford Award, a prestigious recognition given to an individual who embodies the core values of the Milford Care group. This year, Rachel Cartledge, an Associate Practitioner from The Meadows care home, Alfreton, was honoured with the award for her positive efforts and motivation for the whole team.

“Rachel has been instrumental in helping the home achieve and maintain the Derbyshire End of Life Award. She is passionate about the care of the dying, and this shines through in all they do, with many relatives have giving wonderful plaudits about her.

“Rachel stands up for what she believes is right and fair for the residents, colleagues, The Meadows and Milford Care but she always does it with optimism, resilience and cheerfulness. She is a credit to Milford Care, and we are very pleased and proud that she’s a part of our Milford family.”

The 2024 Staff Awards celebrated not only the winners but also the spirit of teamwork and compassion that defines Milford Care. The group looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence in the years to come, driven by the passion and dedication of its staff.

Milford Care has six care homes across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, two of which are rated ‘Outstanding’ from CQC. Spencer Grove in Belper (Outstanding), Ashbourne Lodge in Ashbourne (Outstanding), Milford House in Duffield (Good), The Meadows in Alfreton (Good) are all based within the Derbyshire area and Hazelgrove in Hucknall (Good), Nottinghamshire and Buddleia House (Good).

Milford Care is known throughout Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire for being innovative and a leader in the care industry with a long list of awards to their name. It’s the first group in the UK to embed the Montessori Care ethos to enhance people’s quality of life by giving residents purpose and meaning. The group have created an environment in which individuals can do as much for themselves as possible with meaningful roles, routines and activities tailored to the individual. Milford Care specialise in residential care, nursing care, palliative care, dementia care, respite and day care.