Campaign launched as Bakewell bank set to close
The campaign comes after NatWest announced it would be closing the Bakewell Branch on February 22.
Mrs Dines with local Councillors Susan Hobson, Mark Wakeman, Alasdair Sutton and Gareth Gee and former Councillor Judith Twigg have joined their forces and have now launched an online petition in a bid to challenge the decision.
Mrs Dines said: “To say I was disappointed to hear NatWest’s plans to close the branch at Bakewell would be an understatement. I am surprised by this closure, as this bank provides a vital service for my constituents and businesses, many of whom are unable to bank online. I was also, quite literally, surprised by this closure as NatWest failed to consult me in any way. I first received notification of this closure at 5.15pm on Tuesday 21 November, embargoed until Wednesday 22 November, when it became public knowledge.
“This branch provides a vital service to not just those living and working in Bakewell, but also to farmers and individuals from further afield. I have heard wonderful feedback about the staff at the Bakewell branch and I know many constituents share my view that this level of service is hard to replicate via a call centre or online.
“I believe very strongly that constituents should not be forced into online banking by an engineered lack of choice by the banks and I want to reassure you that I am working to keep NatWest open. Many residents have signed and shared their views. I will be presenting the results of the petition to NatWest.”